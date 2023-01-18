Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon coming to Pokémon GO

Primal Regression is ready to appear in the game, but sadly not all of us will be able to try it out. Niantic announced that Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will be appearing in raids for Pokémon GObut only for players participating in the Las Vegas or Global Hoenn Tour.

You can check out a trailer showcasing these two powerful Pokemon below.

How to get Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO

We can find Kyogre and Groudon in the Primal Raids held in specific periods, starting with the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn to be held in Las Vegas. the February 18 and 19, 2023. These are similar to normal raids, but with much more difficult battles than we can gain Primal Energy. Completing the Primal Surge field research during the Tour, either in Vegas or global, will give you more chances to find a Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in raids, it will also reward you with Primal Energy.

When we have enough Primal Energy, we will be able to perform the Primal Regression with Kyogre and Groudon to convert them to their new forms for eight hours. The more times a Regression is performed, the less Energy it will use.

Sadly we have to take into account that Primal Regression with Kyogre and Groudon will only be available to players who have a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. If they’re not going to participate, they won’t be able to get them until Niantic decides on a new way to add them to the game.

Primal Regression Bonus on Pokémon GO

If you have a Primal Kyogre on your team, Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids.

If you have a Primal Groudon on your team, Fire, Grass, and Ground-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids.

With Primal Kyogre as a partner, we will get more XP and Candy by catching Water, Electric and Bug-type Pokémon.

With a Primal Groudon as a partner, we’ll get more XP and Candy when catching Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

Kyogre and Groudon’s Primal Level will increase as they revert to their primal forms, improving their bonuses.

The Mega category of the Pokédex will be updated to include Pokémon that have experienced Primal Regression.

Kyogre from Primal Raids will know the Primal Pulse charged attack (130 damage).

Primal Raid Groudon will know the Edge of the Abyss charged attack (130 damage).

If they can’t participate, at least Larvitar Community Day yes it will be for everyone.

Source: Niantic