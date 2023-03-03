Primal Tremor in Pokémon Go: Collection Challenge, field investigations and more

The event Primal Tremor has come to Pokémon Go!

During this celebration Rayquaza will return to five-star raids.

You will also be able to access a new evolution-focused Collection Challenge that will allow you to receive Ultra balls and a Radar Rocket.

‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

He ‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge In Pokémon Go, you are tasked with the mission of getting various Pokémon before the end of the event.

If you get them all, in addition to getting rewards like Ultra Balls and a Radar Rocket, you will increase the level of your Collector’s Medal.

These are the Pokémon you must capture to overcome the different Collection Challenges of ‘Primal Tremor’:

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge

Treecko – In the wild and 1-star raids

– In the wild and 1-star raids Torchic – In the wild 1 star

– In the wild 1 star mudkip – In the wild 1 star

– In the wild 1 star sceptile – Evolve a Grovyle with 100 Treecko Candies

– Evolve a Grovyle with 100 Treecko Candies blaziken – Evolve into a Combusken with 100 Torchic Candies

– Evolve into a Combusken with 100 Torchic Candies Swampert – Evolve a Marshtomp with 100 Mudkip Candies

Rewards: 10 Ultra Ball and 1 Radar Rocket

Field Investigations of the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to get exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.

These are the Field Researches for the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility):

Capture a Treecko – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball

– reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball Capture a Torchic – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball

– reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball Catch a Mudkip – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball

– reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – reward: 10 Razz Berries or 10 Pinap Berries

Everything you need to know about Primal Tremor in Pokémon Go

The main draw of the Primal Tremor event is Rayquaza’s return to five-star raids.

Rayquaza caught in raids between Wednesday, February 22 and Wednesday, March 1 will be introduced to the Dragon-type Vast Impact charged attack. This is an especially useful move in Trainer Battles as it will lower your opponent’s attack stat.

During the days of the event there will be a invasion of absol for five minutes at noon (ie, from 12:00pm to 12:05pm).

There will be a bonus active during the event: double XP for evolving pokemon.

These pokemon will appear more often in the wild (asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):

Treecko



Torchic



mudkip



wurmple



Whismur



Barboach Grovyle Combusken marshtomp absol Lastly, you’ll find these Pokémon in Raid Battles during the event (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility): 1 star 3 star 5 stars Mega Raids Treecko Grovyle Rayquaza

Mega Latias Torchic

Combusken

