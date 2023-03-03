Primal Tremor in Pokémon Go: Collection Challenge, field investigations and more

The event Primal Tremor has come to Pokémon Go!
During this celebration Rayquaza will return to five-star raids.
You will also be able to access a new evolution-focused Collection Challenge that will allow you to receive Ultra balls and a Radar Rocket.
On this page you will find:
‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go
He ‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge In Pokémon Go, you are tasked with the mission of getting various Pokémon before the end of the event.
If you get them all, in addition to getting rewards like Ultra Balls and a Radar Rocket, you will increase the level of your Collector’s Medal.
These are the Pokémon you must capture to overcome the different Collection Challenges of ‘Primal Tremor’:
Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!
‘Primal Tremor’ Collection Challenge
- Treecko – In the wild and 1-star raids
- Torchic – In the wild 1 star
- mudkip – In the wild 1 star
- sceptile – Evolve a Grovyle with 100 Treecko Candies
- blaziken – Evolve into a Combusken with 100 Torchic Candies
- Swampert – Evolve a Marshtomp with 100 Mudkip Candies
Rewards: 10 Ultra Ball and 1 Radar Rocket
Field Investigations of the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go
You’ll be able to get exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.
These are the Field Researches for the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility):
- Capture a Treecko – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball
- Capture a Torchic – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball
- Catch a Mudkip – reward: 10 Poké Ball, 5 Super Ball or 2 Ultra Ball
- Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – reward: 10 Razz Berries or 10 Pinap Berries
Everything you need to know about Primal Tremor in Pokémon Go
The main draw of the Primal Tremor event is Rayquaza’s return to five-star raids.
Rayquaza caught in raids between Wednesday, February 22 and Wednesday, March 1 will be introduced to the Dragon-type Vast Impact charged attack. This is an especially useful move in Trainer Battles as it will lower your opponent’s attack stat.
During the days of the event there will be a invasion of absol for five minutes at noon (ie, from 12:00pm to 12:05pm).
There will be a bonus active during the event: double XP for evolving pokemon.
These pokemon will appear more often in the wild (asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):
- Treecko
- Torchic
- mudkip
- wurmple
- Whismur
- number
|Barboach
|Grovyle
|Combusken
|marshtomp
|absol
|Lastly, you’ll find these Pokémon in Raid Battles during the event (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility):
|1 star
|3 star
|5 stars
|Mega Raids
|Treecko
|Grovyle
|Rayquaza
Mega Latias Torchic
Combusken
–
