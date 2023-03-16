Primal Tremor in Pokémon GO: how to complete Special Research

It is already available in Pokémon GO the Special Investigation Primal Tremorwhich brings with it new and juicy rewardsas the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn event ticket. In this Pokémon GO guide we tell you how to complete Primal Tremor Special Research. Let’s go there:
How to activate Primal Tremor Special Research in Pokémon GO
To activate the Primal Tremor Special Research in Pokémon GO We simply have to log in to the game from 02/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Once this is done, the Special Investigation will appear in the Special Investigations tab.
It is a Free Special Research for all players. You don’t have to pay for it; just by logging in we will get it.
Pokémon GO – Primal Tremor (1/2)
The first phase of Primal Tremor asks us to capture five Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon, to capture another five Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon, and to capture ten Hoenn Pokémon. We remind you that the Hoenn Pokémon have their own section in the PokéDex. Just catch all the Pokemon you see and you shouldn’t have much trouble completing this phase.
Pokémon GO – Primal Tremor (2/2)
The second and final phase of Primal Tremor asks us to complete five Field Research Tasks (obtained by spinning PokéStop Photo Discs), power up one or more Pokémon ten times, and hit five. Great! or Excellent! throwing Curve Balls when capturing Pokémon. The most important reward for completing all of the Special Research is the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn event ticket. After this, when selecting it in our inventory, we must choose between ruby or sapphire.
