Primal Tremor in Pokémon GO: new event with Rayquaza, Mega Latios and Mega Latias

In February 2023 it reaches Pokémon GO the event Primal Tremorwhich brings with it several heavyweights from Hoenn What Rayquaza, Mega Latios Y Mega Latias. In this news we give you all the details about the event, including dates, Schedule Y How to take part.

Primal Tremor Event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

The Primal Tremor event takes place from Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. (local time). It’s about a open and free event for all players, so you don’t have to meet any specific requirements to be able to participate in it.

Enlarge Official art of the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon GO

During the event we can get the double experience for evolving pokemonthere will be exclusive stickers in the store, in addition to a Collection Challenge Y Hoenn-inspired themed Field Research Tasks. In addition to all that, we will tell you about the specific changes that will be in different aspects of the game:

Wild Pokémon available during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event

Below is the list of wild pokemon Available during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event:

Enlarge Wild Pokémon available during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event

Treecko (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Torchic (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

mudkip (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

wurmple (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Whismur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

number (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Barboach (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Grovyle (has low spawn rate)

Combusken (has low spawn rate)

marshtomp (has low spawn rate)

absol (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low appearance rate)

Pokémon Available in Raid Battles During Pokémon GO’s Primal Tremor Event

These are the Raid Pokémon that are available during the Primal Tremor event in Pokémon GO:

Enlarge Raids available during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event

Difficulty level Pokemon Shiny? 1 star Treecko

Torchic

mudkip Yes

Yes

SYo 3 star Grovyle

Combusken

marshtomp Yes

Yes

Yes 4 stars/Mega Raids Mega Latias

Mega Latios Yes

Yes 5 stars Rayquaza Yes

Notable attacks during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event

Last but not least, if we manage to get our hands on a Rayquaza during the Pokémon GO Primal Tremor event, it will have vast impact What Charged Attack.

Enlarge Rayquaza caught in the event will know the Vast Impact Charged Attack

It is a 50-power attack in Trainer battles that also reduces the Attack of the opposing Pokémon, while in Gyms and Raids it has 35 power.

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, including how to defeat Giovanni or how to defeat the Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Source: Pokemon GO