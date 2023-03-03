Primark’s new dress will transport you to bucolic and peaceful environments – NiT

It is part of the lowcost brand’s spring collection. They also provided options for the kids and some accessories.

With spring come the warmest and sunniest days. It’s the time when the flowers start to bloom and when women take dresses with colorful floral prints out of their closets, in honor of the season that starts on March 20th. To prepare for the season, brands are already launching new proposals.

Primark, an Irish brand founded in 1969, has already updated its stores with different dresses and cute pieces for kids and adults. “Embrace spring and its variety of patterns and flowing dresses thanks to Primark’s latest spring collection. From looks for the whole family with floral patterns to white embroidery, the new line offers the essential must-haves for a picnic in the park with the whole family”, describes the insignia.

It is synonymous with spring.

Models with flowery patterns have been part of women’s wardrobes for several decades, and are always a safe bet. However, they have been gaining new popularity in recent years, thanks to phenomena such as “Folklore” and “Evermore”, by Taylor Swift, both albums released in 2020 that portrayed many love stories spent in bucolic environments. Millie Bobby Brown’s style in “Enola Holmes”, a film released in the same year, also reinforced the trend.

At Primark we found a long dress with a more vintage style that perfectly represents spring, with several flowers in bright tones, such as pink, green and red. Unfortunately, the brand does not have an online store, but it is already possible to find the piece in physical spaces — in Portugal it has points of sale in Almada, Almancil, Braga, Coimbra, Lisbon, Portimão and Porto. It costs €20.

Among the new collection you will also find sets for kids, as well as pajamas, shirts, jumpsuits, robes, tops and accessories for all ages. Click on the gallery and get to know the brand’s news.

Dress (€16).