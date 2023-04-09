Primavera Sound 2023 lineup: bets and wishes

After a debut that made him the darling of festival fans, the Primavera Sound Sao Paulo is back for its second edition!

Transferred to the Interlagos Racetrack and now produced by T4F — which produced the Lollapalooza in Brazil —, the festival takes place on the 2nd and 3rd of December and is already making us anxious to know its lineup. After all, among the positive points of its first edition, the list of attractions was what stood out the most among festival goers.

In 2022, Primavera brought Lord, Phoebe Bridgers, Arctic monkeys, Bjork, Charlie XCX, travis scott, jessie warehouse, Japanese Breakfast It is Father John misty for the Anhembi stages, in addition to having invited artists such as bad gyal, Boogarins, Sky, Rats in Basement It is black Panther for the Spring in the Citya series of concerts that took place the week before the festival.

If we consider that the release date of the lineup and ticket sales for the first edition was April 27, 2022, we are getting closer every day to the release of the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup.

Therefore, we audiogram We got together to bet on who will be part of the Primavera Sound São Paulo 2023 line-up! And also talk about who we really want to see on the festival stages, after all, the Brazilian fan’s life is summed up in dreaming and commenting “please come to Brazil” on every Instagram post from the idols.

See now our bets for the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup!

Our bets for the Primavera Sound lineup

We hope that some of the artists announced at Primavera Sound Barcelona and Madrid will make it to the Brazilian edition of the festival as well! See what our bets are for Primavera Sound São Paulo:

baby keem

If we align the rumors of insiders and the line-ups of the Primavera editions around the world, Baby Keem is almost a certainty at the festival: the cousin of Kendrick Lamar is confirmed in all editions of Primavera and, since January, there have been rumors from Brazilian insiders that he will make his debut in São Paulo. (GC)

Depeche Mode

Depeche modethe classic English band from the 80’s, owns several hits, as Enjoy The Silence, Just Can’t Get Enough, Personal Jesus It is strangelove. Famous all over the world, they recently became popular among young people from generation Z after having one of their songs (never let me down) on the soundtrack of the series The Last of Usfrom HBO.

In addition to being present in the Primavera Sound line-up in other countries, the band recently released a new album, Memento mori, and also expressed his willingness to play shows in South America on some occasions. Remembering that it’s been 7 years since the last time the Depeche mode was in Brazil and the festival would be a great opportunity for a comeback. (BM&JS)

halsey

The singer is present in the line-up of the other editions of this year and some “insiders” of Brazilian cultural journalism already indicate the singer’s arrival at the end of the year. I believe she’s coming! (YC)

Kendrick Lamar

The rapper will be in the main editions of Primavera Sound this year (Barcelona and Madrid) and already has his name speculated in Latin America at the end of the year. In addition, the praised tour of the new album (Kendrick released the disc Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May 2022) has everything to please the Brazilian public, since the artist has not been to Brazil since 2019.

(JP & HF)

new order

Continuing the “great bands of the 80s” saga, we also have the New ordermade up of former members of joy Division after the singer’s death Ian Curtis. Announced as the headliner of the editions of Primavera Sound Barcelona x Madrid, as well as Depeche Mode, it’s been a few years since New Order performed in Brazil for the last time and, if the curatorship puts these two eighties icons on the same night, we can already see the tickets sold out in a few hours. Do a show in São Paulo in the year of the 40th anniversary of the launch of Power, Corruption & Lies, one of the group’s most popular albums, would be the group’s triumphant return to the country. (BM & GC)

Our wishes for the Primavera Sound lineup

Dreaming costs nothing, right? Our wishes for the Primavera Sound line-up are:

bleachers

Almost all major artists who have records produced by jack antonofffounder of bleachershave performed or have concerts scheduled in Brazil: St. Vincent It is The 1975 have been to Lollapalooza, Lord was at Primavera Sound last year, Lana del king It is Florence and the Machine are attractions of MITAand there are even rumors that taylor Swift book your first performances in Brazil soon. However, Jack himself was never in the country to perform with his project. Primavera, known for its alternative attractions, is the perfect opportunity for Bleachers to debut in Brazil. (GC)

blur

They say the damon Albarn loves Brazil, but it seems that this only applies to the gorillaz: O blur it has already come to the neighbors and left Brazil out. The last time around here was in late Planet Earth, back in 2013. Therefore, the time is now. Special tour, playing at Primavera in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Porto, festivals in Europe and Asia and ten years since the last visit to the country… why not? (JP)

boygenius

phoebe bridgers was one of the big stars of Primavera Sound 2022. In 2023, she could come back with the boygeniusyour project with lucy dacus It is Julien baker who recently launched The record, his first album and is touring the United States and Europe until August — that is, open schedule in November!. (GC)

Caetano Veloso

Last year, Gal Coast was one of those confirmed in the Primavera Sound line-up. The idea was for the artist to present a show inspired by Fatal, live album released in 1971, but unfortunately, the singer canceled the presentation to recover from surgery performed at the time. If Primavera continues to bring historic Brazilian artists to its stages, Caetano fleecy it’s a great option. And, to honor Gal, why not bring gilbert Gil It is Maria Bethania and gather the Candy Barbarians? (GC)

Cardi B

If we had in the line-up of some editions of Primavera Sound in other countries the megan Thee Stallionwhich even came to Rock in Rio recently, I’ve been rooting for Cardi B. Ah, it’s worth remembering that she once canceled her appearance at the Rio festival. That’s a good reason to bring the rapper who delivers hits, charisma and strength on stage. She is one of the biggest female names in international music and it would be amazing to have her on stage to the sound of I like itespecially if it’s with the Anita. (YC)

Le Tigre

The power trio Le Tigre was formed in 1998 after the breakup of seminal Riot band Grrrl Bikini kill by your vocalist Kathleen Hanna. Accompanied by Johanna fateman It is JD samson since the year 2000, Kathleen Hanna’s new band has become an indie phenomenon, but has not toured since 2005 and has not played shows since 2013. They have more than 20 dates confirmed in the US and Europe, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​so it would be great to see them in South America as well, where they’ve never played before. Le Tigre became famous for the song deceptacon, which you have certainly heard around, and has always defended feminist and LGBTQIA+ agendas. (BM)

St. Vincent

The last time the St. Vincent played in Brazil in April 2019. She performed at Lollapalooza and also performed at a solo show at Cine Joia, in São Paulo, as an attraction for Lolla Parties (the festival’s side shows). Talented, St. Vincent (or Anne clark, in civil name) is a guitar virtuoso, great composer, with excellent performances and also a good singer. Her last record, Daddy’s Home, was released in 2021 and addresses a bizarre topic: his father’s release from prison after 7 years in prison for fraud and money laundering. It would be a great success to bring her to Primavera Sound São Paulo, as she is also confirmed for the Spanish edition. For more women occupying the stage! (BM)

SZA

Brazil deserves a date on the agenda of SZA after the SOS, melancholy, personal work that would be ideal on the stages of São Paulo. SZA has never set foot on Brazilian lands and this debut would be incredible since Brazil is one of the countries that most consumes the North American art. It would be magnificent to see an artist of her stature completely surrendering to the energy that only Latinos can provide. (HF)

You Me At Six

The British band is quite promising, and although they have never performed at festivals in other countries, they already have extensive experience at many other major festivals around the world. Another point is that You Me At Six has never been to South America and has been trying to land here for at least 12 years. They recently released a new album and completed a European tour, but already have several festivals scheduled for this year. Also, a few weeks ago, vocalist josh Franceschi responded to fans of the band saying that he has a proposal to play in Brazil and Argentina in November and December of this year. (JS)

About Primavera Sound São Paulo

Primavera Sound São Paulo will be held on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at the Interlagos Circuit — the same venue that hosted Lollapalooza in March and receives the The Town In September.

In addition, Primavera na Cidade, a series of concerts spread across São Paulo promoted by the festival, has also been confirmed and should take place the week before the event.

There is still no information on ticket sales.

This is a collaborative article, written by Barbara Monteiro, Gabrielle Caroline, Henrique Ferreira, John Pereira, Jullie Suarez It is Yuri Curvelo.