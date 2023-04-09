Primavera Sound 2023 lineup: bets and wishes

After a debut that made him the darling of festival fans, the Primavera Sound Sao Paulo is back for its second edition!

Transferred to the Interlagos Racetrack and now produced by T4F — which produced the Lollapalooza in Brazil —, the festival takes place on the 2nd and 3rd of December and is already making us anxious to know its lineup. After all, among the positive points of its first edition, the list of attractions was what stood out the most among festival goers.

In 2022, Primavera brought Lord, Phoebe Bridgers, Arctic monkeys, Bjork, Charlie XCX, travis scott, jessie warehouse, Japanese Breakfast It is Father John misty for the Anhembi stages, in addition to having invited artists such as bad gyal, Boogarins, Sky, Rats in Basement It is black Panther for the Spring in the Citya series of concerts that took place the week before the festival.

If we consider that the release date of the lineup and ticket sales for the first edition was April 27, 2022, we are getting closer every day to the release of the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup.

Therefore, we audiogram We got together to bet on who will be part of the Primavera Sound São Paulo 2023 line-up! And also talk about who we really want to see on the festival stages, after all, the Brazilian fan’s life is summed up in dreaming and commenting “please come to Brazil” on every Instagram post from the idols.

See now our bets for the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup!

