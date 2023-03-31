Prime Gaming announces 15 free games for this month of April

Amazon has announced the new Prime Gaming content update available from April 6. The platform has included 15 free titles in its catalog, additional content for some King and Riot titles, as well as a collaboration that will allow players to access content from the studio’s most popular games such as Overwatch 2, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft.

Of the most prominent titles can be achieved; Wolfenstein especially highlights The New Order, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Beholder 2 and Metal Slug 4, although there are others. Next, we leave the titles included in Prime Gaming in April and the release dates:

Wolfenstein: The New Order (6 of April)

(6 of April) Ninja Commando (April 6)

Art of Fighting 3 (April 6)

The Beast Inside (April 6)

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (April 13th)

(April 13th) Crossed Swords (April 13)

Ghost Pilots (April 13)

Beholder 2 (April 20th)

(April 20th) Terraformers (April 20)

metal slug 4 (April 20th)

(April 20th) Ninja Masters (April 20)

Looking for Aliens (April 27)

Grime (April 27)

Sengoku (April 27)

Magician Lord (April 27)

This update will also bring additional content for titles of King, such as Candy Crush, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Farm Heroes Saga. For example, in Candy Crush two packs, Sweet Pack and Yummy Pack, will be available with different in-game items.

Prime Gaming and Riot Games They have renewed the promotion and additional content they offer for Riot’s most famous titles. They include titles such as League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. For example, in Valorant, players can get exclusive content every month for an entire year. Content includes player cards, weapon keychains, and sprays.

Finally, Prime Gaming and Blizzard have teamed up to offer platform members access to popular studio titles like Overwatch, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft. Also including additional content for Overwatch 2.