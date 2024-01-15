Primero Venezuelan leader has been captured in El Tigre on charges of smuggling strategic materials

Primero, a Venezuelan political leader, and two other people were arrested this Sunday night, February 18, for alleged smuggling of strategic materials in El Tigre, south of Anzoategui.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Officers of the Anzoátegui State Police (Poliánzoátegui) took over Venezuela Street in the La Charneca sector of the Simón Rodríguez municipality.

The men, identified as José Alexander Zamora (51), Alberto Gamardo Villarroel (29) and Isidro Jesús Vicente Domínguez (45), who were active members of Primero Venezuela, in a Ford 350 truck loaded with pipe fragments Were transporting. The cable is black in color about 40 meters long and consists of eight steel sheets of five meters each.

It was revealed that Vicente is an active member of the Primero Venezuela party in el Tigre, which is led at the national level by deputy and presidential candidate José Brito. Till now the representative of any political organization has not commented on this matter.

The process was transferred to the Polianzoategui headquarters in El Tigre and placed under the command of the Fourth Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry, headed by Julio Aguilar.