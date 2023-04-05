Prince George will have a special role in the coronation of King Charles; know which one (Photo: Getty)

Prince George will have a very special role in the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III. This Tuesday (4), Buckingham Palace released the invitation to the event – scheduled for May 6 – with a detailed description of the heir’s role in the service.

George will be one of eight Pages of Honor who have been chosen to closely watch the coronation of the King and Queen Consort Camilla next month.

During the entire ceremony, each sovereign will be assisted by four pages. In addition to George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache will also assist Charles in the procession through Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, Camilla’s helpers will be her grandsons, Gus, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

About two thousand people will receive an invitation. On the official callout, designed by designer Andrew Jamieson, Camilla’s name appeared alongside her new title. After the coronation, she ceases to be considered queen consort and is known only as Queen Camilla.

read more

The splendid Coronation invitation: Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla 🇬🇧👑 pic.twitter.com/5wRlVNlh2k — Michael Rhodes (@migrhodes) April 4, 2023

According to sources informed Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called to participate in the historic moment. However, while Charles “very much wants” his son and his grandchildren to attend, another insider claimed the royal family feels the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could distract from the event.

“The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend”said the contact. “No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focusing on Harry and Meghan and past family feuds”, he added. The vehicle also explained that efforts are being made to prevent private matters from stealing the spotlight from the king himself. For now, there is no confirmation if the couple will attend the coronation.