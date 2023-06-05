Prince Harry becomes first British royal to testify in court in 130 years

It’s not every day that a prominent member of the royal family appears in court to testify. When it comes to Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne until further notice, you can bet the London High Court will be the stage for a global media circus. especially since it’s from 1891 (see below) that a major British royal set foot at court.

two decades of phone hacks

Earlier this week – when is not yet clear – Harry will testify in the Supreme Court trial that he and other celebrities (including actors, top athletes and singers) have brought against the publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). daily MirrorThe Sunday Mirror And sunday people,

The trial, which began on May 10, aims to clarify whether MGN journalists and/or private investigators acting on their behalf used “industrial scale” practices to obtain personal information during the period 1991–2011. Carried out phone hack and other illegal actions. According to the prince, there would be no less than 140 articles, although only 33 were kept for the trial. David Sherborne, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the wiretaps would have been done with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Prince Harry wed childhood sweetheart Chelsy Davy in 2010, a relationship he says was undermined by the tabloids, whether royal entourage whispered it or not. , © EPA

Mole in the royal entourage?

At the start of the trial, MGN apologized in court documents and admitted that sunday people On one occasion unlawfully sought information about Harry and was entitled to damages for doing so. But in all other articles the media group says Harry cannot confirm his claims.

According to MGN, a lot of information was leaked by people in the royal entourage. For example, the media group admits that Harry’s father, the former deputy chief of staff to the current King Charles, regularly went to eat or drink with Piers Morgan, one of the British star journalists who, among other things, news of the world And daily Mirror Wrote and then presented a popular breakfast show on ITV for many years. Following extremely critical statements of Harry and Meghan, after which the TV channel received tens of thousands of complaints, the presenter quit. Morgan himself denies that he obtained the information about Harry illegally.

It reinforces Harry’s belief that members of the royal family – or at least their closest associates – have negative comments about him and Meghan in order to protect their (or their patron’s) reputation with the result of a known family breakdown. The stories have been leaked to the press.

only losers

According to communications consultant David Yelland, himself a former publisher Sun (against whom Harry also sued), the British royal family has long tried to avoid going to court “because it is impossible to control such a matter. Such things are often guaranteed mutual destruction. I do not Looks like one could very well get out of this.”

Why did Harry keep his leg stiff at all costs? David Yelland said, “I can’t get over the impression that he’s using the court because he knows that once he’s on that witness stand he’ll be believed.” Interview”.

Prince Harry also has a lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun. , © EPA-EFE

The outcome of this trial is important to Harry: he still has three lawsuits against British newspapers, including against Sun and inactive after the last wiretapping scandal word news, “It’s not just about phone hacking, it’s about being responsible with power,” Harry wrote in an earlier statement. In it he called the press too critical to leave “criminals posing as journalists running the show”.

Read this also. Why did Prince Harry go to court against the press despite all the odds? “He wanted to reiterate” (+)