Prince Harry demands 375,000 euros from British tabloids

He wants compensation of around 375,000 euros because his phone was tapped by newspaper reporters several years ago. This is of course illegal. A lawsuit has been started in the United Kingdom some time ago regarding this, but no decision has come up for discussion yet.

The first time the royal was taped was in the mid-1990s, and the taping must have lasted no less than 15 years. At the time, it was ‘common’ for tabloids to gather news about stars through wiretaps. Research shows that during that time 33 stories about Harry were published with information that could only be obtained through illegal activities. Many actors and singers also faced voyeurism.

The newspaper group does not agree with Rajkumar’s demand for money. They’re only willing to pay one-tenth of that amount, even if Harry is right all along the line. However, it is the job of the court to deliver the judgement. And she is able to earn even more money than Harry initially demands because he has suffered greatly from these events.