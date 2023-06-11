Prince Harry: ‘The press misled me all my life’

The youngest son of King Charles testified for a second day in a row in the case against publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). On Tuesday, he was questioned for about five hours by the opposing side’s lawyer, Andrew Green. It was the first time in more than a century that a prominent member of the British royal family was heard as a witness in a court case. Also this afternoon, Green questioned Rajkumar for two hours.

Just like the day before, Harry seemed relaxed again, speaking firmly but softly as a lawyer mirror He was questioned about 33 newspaper articles, which the prince claimed were obtained through illegal means. According to Harry, many of the targeted articles contained several inaccuracies. “They are factually incorrect,” it said in the court. Green described some of Prince’s allegations as “total speculation”.

The Duke of Sussex has accused the tabloid’s publisher mirror Regarding illegal collection of information. According to Rajkumar, MGN may have hacked his telephone between 1996 and 2011, intercepting telephone calls and voicemails. This allowed the newspaper to write various articles about his life, which, according to the prince, had a major impact on his relationships with friends and family. He demands compensation.

According to Harry, The Daily Mirror has illegally collected information about his private life. , © EPA-EFE

He also believes that far too many articles have been written on such topics which he believes are not of public interest at all. Contains an article from the magazine People, which describes Harry later starting his military career with a knee injury. MGN’s counsel then asked Harry what would be in the public interest. “I don’t know, so I’ll take a guess,” said Harry, who added after some urging from Green, for example, that “a life-threatening injury” would concern the general public.

Harmful

sunday mirrorThe headline about Prince Harry’s breakup with his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy found the prince “hurt”. “Hooray, Harry is released,” reads the 2007 headline, accompanied by a photo of Harry in a nightclub. According to the newspaper, Harry “poured out his concerns” after Chelsy left.

MGN’s lawyer denied that was the intention of the piece. According to the lawyer, this would be a reference to a friend of Harry’s who was tired of his friend’s “hooray lifestyle”. “This was not a celebration of the end of your relationship,” he said.

Several articles of public interest also questioned the prince during the trial. , © AP

Harry also wondered how the newspaper would know the relationship was over. according to them the sunday mirror Private investigators were appointed to investigate. “And how could they know that?” Harry said.

british newspaper daily Mirror It was reported at the time that they had received information from Harry’s friends about his split with Chelsy Davy. Harry says that he never shared that information with anyone. “At this point, Chelsea and I weren’t sharing anything with others.”

In addition, the son of King Charles emphasized that his best friend would never leak the information if he had it. “I left Chelsea a voicemail and discussed the state of our relationship in those messages,” Harry said. “I find it very suspicious.”

Furthermore, according to the 38-year-old prince, Harry is unclear why the newspaper “felt it necessary to publish about it”. “Obviously this was an embarrassing time for both of us and I do not understand the public interest in making all this personal information public.” Harry told the court that he had once found a GPS detector on Chelsea Davy’s car and that the device had been placed there by Mike Behr, a private investigator.

Harry said, “All my life the press has misled me and covered up wrongdoing.” “I’m sitting here presenting evidence with the defense counsel, and now he’s claiming I’m speculating…I’m not sure what to say about that.” Those were also his last words in court, after which the judge thanked Harry for his testimony. “Thank you very much Prince Harry, it was really the last question.”

After Harry, it was the turn of Jane Kerr, a former newspaper reporter daily Mirror, to testify. The trial is expected to take another two weeks, with a verdict expected later this year.