Prince William shows off his royal leadership style with unusual interventions (ANALYSIS)

(CNN) — Prince William wants everyone to know that he has returned to the frontline of royal duties after taking time off to support his wife Kate following an operation in January for an unspecified stomach condition.

William has taken several steps to cement his return, but his impassioned appeal to “end the fighting as soon as possible” in the face of war between Israel and Hamas was perhaps last week’s most significant moment.

Williams said, “Gaza desperately needs increased humanitarian assistance. It is imperative that aid arrives and the hostages are released.” “Sometimes it is only when we are faced with the horror of human suffering that we realize the importance of lasting peace.”

His strong statement came before several events acknowledging the human suffering associated with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

On Tuesday he visited the London headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has provided the humanitarian response to the war in Gaza. William was given a briefing on operations in the field and spoke to workers from charities that provide mental health support to vulnerable groups around the world suffering from various traumas.

A royal source told CNN that William has closely followed developments in the region since his historic visit to Israel and the West Bank in 2018, the first by any member of the British royal family. Although the prince made a statement shortly after the October 7 Hamas attacks, it was “the horror of the human suffering on display” that prompted him to make Tuesday’s statement,” the source said.

According to British news agency PA Media, he also spoke to ICRC staff in southern Gaza, who told him they no longer had words to describe what they saw and heard.

In the coming days he will visit a synagogue to take part in a debate with young people from different communities fighting against hatred and anti-Semitism.

This week William also unveiled a new housing initiative which aims to help tackle homelessness in the south west of England. Using land on his private Duchy of Cornwall estate in Nansleden, Newquay, and in partnership with a local charity, he aims to build 24 homes to help homeless people in the area.

Ben Murphy, director of the Duchy’s estate, said the Prince of Wales “has asked us to address homelessness in Cornwall and other areas where the estate is located.”

“We will help people rebuild their lives with the provision of training and employment opportunities, as well as the more permanent homes we are building,” Murphy said.

Work is scheduled to begin in September and the first homes will be completed next fall.

The approach is inspired by William’s ‘Homewards’ programme, a five-year locally led scheme across six UK cities that he launched with his Royal Foundation in June to demonstrate that ending homelessness is possible. Is.

Only one of these actions could have made headlines, but the fact that they both occurred within days of each other indicates that, even if William had been out of the public eye for a short period of time, But he is working hard behind the scenes.

The British royal family has long maintained a stance of political neutrality and generally does not comment on sensitive issues. But this stance has changed in recent years, when the family feels it cannot sit idly by, as was the case with supporting Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion two years ago.

William’s actions show that he is not afraid to voice his opinion on current affairs, but in a way that does not deviate from his actual position.

Royal sources told CNN that the Foreign Office had already informed the UK government about the prince’s statements and his commitments this week.

In the past, the family has faced criticism for owning large tracts of land, while many have struggled to access affordable housing. In this case, William attempts to address the issue and it is based on an area in which he has been working for years to raise public awareness.

His particularly outspoken approach seems to be the case, and both initiatives have been received positively. He is dealing with matters a little differently than his father or his late grandmother, adapting to the times and reflecting the issues that pertain to his generation, which will ultimately be the generation to which he belongs as king. Will serve as.