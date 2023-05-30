Princess Charlene dazzles in a rainbow dress at Formula 1

It hasn’t been easy for Princess Charlene in recent years. When she travels to South Africa for a short visit in 2021, the holiday gets worse. He gets throat, nose and ear infections and has to stay there for months. With this she can see her husband and children for a long time. When she was finally allowed to go home, she appeared to be mentally and physically exhausted and was admitted to a private clinic in Switzerland.

The stay has done her good, as today she is feeling much better and can be seen in public more and more. The same happened last weekend during the Monaco Grand Prix. The monarch is also allowed to present the trophy to Max, together with her husband Albert.