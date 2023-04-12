Pringles brings the virtual world of Minecraft to life with the new limited edition of the Suspicious Stew – Asia News





Attention ‘Minecrafters’ and snackers: two iconic names from each world are collaborating for the first time to release a suspiciously delicious mashup, featuring Pringles® Minecraft Suspicious Stew. No need to hunt around for ingredients to try – the flavor masters at Pringles are bringing the iconic stew to real life, infusing the delicious flavor of “suspicious stew” into a crisp for a taste experience sure to satisfy Pringles fans. and Minecraft gamers alike.

For those not quite familiar with the world of Minecraft, Suspicious Stew is a virtual in-game food item that gives players a status effect (think: Jump Boost, Night Vision, and more!) depending on the flower used to make it. if well eat Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew will unfortunately not give you night vision in real life, it will certainly give your taste buds the “flavor overload” status effect!

This first collaboration of flavors Pringle’s x Minecraft brings the suspect ingredients of the game’s stew into a crunchy form, resulting in an explosion of rich, meaty, and savory flavor. With each flavorful crunch, fans are in for a novel tasting experience that will leave them saying, “This is what fishy stew tastes like!”

“Minecraft is loved by a community of millions, many of whom are fans. Pringle’sso we provided a tasting experience that fans could only imagine: the famous fishy stew,” said Mauricio Jenkinsthe US marketing leader for Pringles.

“We challenged ourselves to bring the flavor of the fishy stew and its ingredients into a crunchy form, creating a taste experience so delicious that Minecraft players and non-gamers alike will be looking for more,” he added.

For those who aren’t familiar with the world of Minecraft, Suspicious Stew is a virtual in-game food that gives players a status effect.

Also, from now until July 31when fans buy any can Pringle’s or products Kellogg’s entrants and upload their receipts to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com, they will receive 350 Minecoins to use in the game.

Fans can also enter the “Build to Better” contest, a Minecraft building contest where entrants create their play space idea for a chance to inspire the construction of a real-life playground, bringing it to life. his vision of Minecraft.

Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew will be available throughout the United States while supplies last starting in April.











