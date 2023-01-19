Pringles seeks to conquer gamer audiences by venturing into the metaverse

Hand in hand with the Playoffnations agency, the Pringles and Krave de Kellogg’s brands are betting on the metaverse. “New media require new strategies”, explains the brand

Conquering new audiences is a job that requires precision in actions. However, there are new trends that are accompanied by new types of consumers. This is the case with Kelloggs, which develops a marketing strategy focused on the online environment for its Prongles and Krave brands. The purpose is to approach the public of esports, streaming and video games through the metaverse.

Kelloggs got to work hand in hand with the company Payoffnations to increase its presence in the new digital spaces. Throughout this year they will carry out several online and offline promotional actions with streamers and influencers.

Pringles’ first action in the metaverse was an Overwatch 2 tournament they organized under the name “The Decisive Battle.” It was captained by Toniki, the video game’s prescribing streamer. In addition, a total of 20 streamers, 4 teams, 36 overwatch heroes participated and only had one winner.

“Pringles, Krave, and Kellogs have been brands that have accompanied, and continue to accompany, the childhood of millions of people”, says Marc Pérez Miralles, CEO of Playoffnations. “Their success is due not only to the quality of their products, but also to their ability to adapt and know where to go to find new audiences. We are very happy for this opportunity to grow together”.

“New media require new strategies”, adds Marta Binotto, Pringle Brand Activation Manager at Kelloggs “That is why it makes sense to promote our products in the new digital spaces where the youngest are. Playoffnations has proven to be the ideal partner thanks to its experience in this field and we look forward to further collaboration in the future.”