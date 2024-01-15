Prisoner defenders condemned at the United Nations the case of a political prisoner who was forced by the Cuban dictatorship to have an abortion against her will.

Sisters Lisdiani and Lisdiani Rodriguez Isaacs, both political prisoners



then go prisoner guard reported to United Nations Pressure of Cuban dictatorship For Force political prisoner Lisdani Rodriguez Isaacs to terminate her pregnancy necessarily.

The case of a 25 year old girl came to light a month ago.

Rodriguez Isaacs, who is serving an eight-year sentence for protesting in the massive demonstrations of July 11, 2021 – known as 11J –, She is about eleven weeks pregnant In terrible health conditions in the Guamzala women’s prison, located in Santa Clara state.

“Lisdani is in discomfort, vomiting a lot, and they refuse to give her medical care and medications throughout this ordeal. “In addition, they keep her without food for up to 12 hours a day, leading to her condition being aborted in the Guamazal prison in Cuba,” she decried. prisoner guard,

in conversation with infobae Last January, his mother, barbarita isaac rojasPrompted: “They want my daughter to have an abortion but she doesn’t want that because she always hopes to have a child., “I didn’t imagine the moment when it happened but they (his daughter and her partner, who is also a political prisoner) want to have it.”

Cuban dictatorship forces a political prisoner to have an abortion against her will



After this he said that the context in which Lisdani is in jail is very worrying. ,The situation there is terrible because there is neither food nor medicine. He is feeling bad and has nothing to eat“, he elaborated; When asking: “I want you to help and support him.,

last November, The United Nations condemned their arbitrary detention and religious persecution., LisdianiLisdani’s sister is also deprived of her freedom.

,The United Nations has defended its issue In the charge sheet sent by the four Special Rapporteurs and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The letter was called “AL CUB 2023″, reminded javier larrondoPresident of prisoner guard,

And continued: “Lisdany and her husband, after years of waiting for a child to be born, met in the pavilion and, to the surprise of both, she became pregnant with a long-awaited child., She is about seven weeks pregnant. The state security officers of the Guamzaal prison want to force her to have an abortion, she does not receive any medical assistance, they keep her without food or medicine and They force her to abort this wanted child. Of the couple.”