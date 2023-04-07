Priyanka Chopra and her daughter had the cutest moment in India

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying life as a new mom and just documented the sweetest moment with her daughter, Multimarie. while pressing her next Prime Video series strong In Mumbai, India, Chopra took her stepdaughter Nick Jonas to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. For this special occasion, mother and daughter dressed in traditional Indian attire that went really well together.

Chopra shared a snapshot of the visit on Instagram that captured her holding a multi-marie in front of an anchor bedecked with colorful flowers. Chopra wore a pink and blue sari that matched her daughter’s outfit. Both wore a ceremonial tilak on their foreheads.

“MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” the actress wrote alongside the sweet photo.

On Tuesday, Chopra celebrated the series premiere alongside co-star Richard Madden. Chopra wore a strapless teal dress with black patches and a voluminous, multi-layered skirt attached at the back of the dress. His hair was straight with a deep side part and was complemented by a black smoky cat eye and glitter at the inner corner.

Getty Images



Last week, Chopra and Jonas attended the star-studded opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). Chopra was stunned by Elie Saab A dramatic haute couture gown with silk petal details. During the festivities, they were joined by celebrities like Gigi Hadid in a beautiful beaded saree, Zendaya in a shirtless saree, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain and many more.