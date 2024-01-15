Pro League 2024 standings are as follows: U. Católica, Barcelona SC and Aucas dominate Series A start National Championship game

U Católica, Barcelona SC and Aucas start as leaders Position on the first date of Stage 1 of the Pro LeagueFor games that were played this weekend in Serie A.

This Monday, March 4, the day will conclude with the match between Liga de Quito and Macara, starting at 7:00 pm, at the Rodrigo Paz Stadium in the capital of the Republic.

Nacional appeared for the match against Cattolica with a mixture of substitutes and youth players, as the administrative crisis the club was facing had prevented it from registering a full squad.

The local team made the difference thanks to Panama’s Ismael Diaz and Jose Fajardo. Díaz assisted on Jhon Jairo Cifuente’s goal, Ecuador’s Kevin Minda scored the second and Fajardo scored the third.

Barcelona, ​​whose bench includes Uruguay’s Diego López, beat newly promoted Imbabura 2–0 with a goal from Janner Corozo, after an assist from Uruguay’s Jesus Trindade. and Argentina’s Francisco Fidryszewski, who took advantage of a pass from William Vargas.

Técnico Universitario, led by Colombian coach Juan Pablo Bush, beat Cumbaya 1–0 with a goal from Diego Armas, while the visitors suffered the expulsion of Argentina’s Augusto Magoia.

You. Católica scored three hits against El Nacional: they won 3–0 in the Pro League at Olímpico Atahualpa

Independiente del Valle played its first match of the tournament against Delfín and, thanks to a goal by Michael Hoyos, achieved its first victory under the technical direction of Argentina’s Javier Gandolfi.

Emelec took advantage of scores from Argentina’s Facundo Castelli and Marcelo Melli to secure their first win under Colombian coach Hernán Torres. Deportivo Cuenca scored with a precise header through Esteban Davila.

The local team suffered the expulsion of Argentinian defender Rodrigo Diaz and Emelec defender João Quinonez.

Mushuk Runa and Libertad starred in one of the hottest first date matches. Libertad took the lead through a goal from Colombian Felipe Avila, but struck back in the last three minutes of the game through Daniel Segura and Uruguay’s Joaquin Vergés through Mushuk Runa.

Libertad played with a low score in the 75th minute due to the expulsion of Argentina’s Tobias Donsanti.

Painful victory! Mushuk Runa beats Libertad FC in relaxation on the first date of Liga Pro 2024

The controversy of the date was generated by Ecuadorian coaches Giovanni Cambicas of Libertad and Renato Salas of Mushuk Runa, who practically insulted each other during the entire match, and in the end had to be restrained so that they could not physically fight each other. Do not attack. each other.

Aucas defeated Ourense 2–0 with goals from Angelo Mina and Colombian scorer Jeison Medina. The victory allowed the team led by Mexican coach Gerardo Espinoza to compensate for their exit at the hands of Paraguay’s Nacional in the first qualifying stage of the Copa Libertadores. (D)