Proceeds from the Nicole Verhagen Memorial go to the new Gabrielle Pampering Center (Cruisem)

Sylvain and his daughter, Sylvie Lamont, presented the check to Rita Vande Moortelle and Petra Boize, president and general manager, respectively, of the non-profit organization Wijvens. , © if

13.04, the fund set up after the death of Nicole Verhagen, donates a check of 3,000 euros to the new Gabrielle pampering center in Cruishowtem.

Fonds 13.04 annually organizes the Memorial Nicole Verhagen in Cruishowtem. The proceeds from this sporting event always go to a good cause. This year, the new project ‘Gabrielle’ was chosen, a center for physical and mental well-being at the Sint-Petrus residential care center on the Passionstraat in Kreuzhoutem. It is a pampering care center for the elderly where patients with arthritis, cancer, Parkinson’s or chronic pain can also enjoy a variety of pampering care.

Nicole Verhagen’s husband Sylvain Lamont and their daughter Sylvie presented a check for 3,000 euros to Rita Vandemoortelle and Petra Boijte, president and general manager, respectively, of the umbrella non-profit organization Wijvens. The next edition of the memorial will take place on April 13, 2024, exactly seven years after Nicole Verhagen’s death. The proceeds then go to the Ostend non-profit organization ‘Above the Clouds’, which helps parents who have lost a child.