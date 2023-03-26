PRODUCED BY ADAM LEVINE, E! ENTERTAINMENT PREMIERE REALITY MUSICAL “SONGLAND”

A new reality show with an innovative proposal that promises to make people talk has just arrived in Brazil. It premiered this Sunday (12), exclusively on the channel AND! Entertainmentthe reality “Songland”which connects unknown composers and famous singers, to produce a new hit.

Produced by the lead singer of maroon 5 and former coach of “The Voice”, Adam Levine, each episode will feature a guest celebrity performing the song chosen as the winner. Behind every great song there is a great composer and, in this innovative musical competition format, the composer occupies a very special place. “Songland” gives unknown songwriters a chance to prove they have what it takes to produce the next big hit on the charts.

The goal of the new reality show is to help the biggest stars in the industry find their next success, featuring songs signed by talented, but, until then, unknown songwriters. Each week, these songwriters are given the unique opportunity to perform their original songs in front of a panel of renowned and successful producers and one of the best artists in the music industry. The guest artist then chooses three songwriters to work with the producers to bring their songs to life. Finally, the artist selects a song to be recorded and released worldwide. Showcasing great musical talents such as Jonas Brothers, John Legend, will.i.am It is Kelsea Ballerinijust to name a few, this new music competition series aims to launch the winning composer’s career, cementing their legacy in music history.