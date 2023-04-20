Producer is CONFIDENT that ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ will get off the ground; Did you like the 1st one?

In 2021, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that the disney was developing a sequel to the adventure ‘Jungle Cruise‘, which also has Emily Blunt.

However, no significant updates have been revealed since then.

Until now…

In an interview for colliderthe producer Beau Flynn was asked about the subject and said he is confident that the new film will get off the ground.

The filmmaker also said that Johnson It is blunt have given themselves so much to the project, that they will do everything to ensure that there is a continuation.

“Obviously, ‘Jungle Cruise 2‘ is something we really want. I think that dwayne It is emily They created such an incredible bond… Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first film and they get to know these characters on a very intimate basis. I know they have big ideas of where they can take this universe. So I have a feeling these two are going to make sure that a’Jungle Cruise 2’ get off the ground at some point.”

In the original, Johnson lives Frank, a boat captain cursed with immortality, who accompanies Lily Houghton (blunt) in the search for the mystical tree of life, capable of offering healing through magical powers.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (‘The orphan‘), the feature was written by john requa It is Glenn Ficarra (‘Foolproof love’).

