Production on the sequel to the biggest Netflix movie should begin quickly



The massive film Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is the most watched Netflix movie ever. So it makes sense that there would be a sequel, but we hear so little about it. Gal Gadot now gives a promising update.

Gadot plays the lead role heart of stone Upcoming action thriller from Netflix. To promote this film, she attended Netflix’s Tudom event. He also updated on rescue information 2

rescue information 2

In an interview with Collider, the actress shared the following about the anticipated sequel: “We’ve all been talking about it. I don’t know if I can say anything! I’ve already read the second script and it’s… WOW! We’re all really looking forward to this!”

That’s why the film is actively being worked on. Since Netflix already announced it in January 2022 rescue information 2 Was going to happen, after a year and a half people wondered a little whether the film would have been shelved. This is clearly not the case.

When?

Now the question is when will the production of the film start and when will it stream on Netflix. No details have been released on this, but Gadot’s update indicates it won’t be too long. producer Hiram Garcia said last year that he wanted to try rescue information 2 And rescue information 3 To do one movie after another.

This would save the busy heroes a lot of time, but whether this is still the plan is unknown. All we know is that Gadot, Reynolds, and Johnson will all be returning.