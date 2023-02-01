Professional League of Legends Players Ignore a Major Riot Games Ban, Causing Great Controversy in Competitive – League of Legends

The developers of League of Legends have expressed on multiple occasions their refusal to create different versions of the game for professional players. The intention of Riot Games it is that the game at the professional level differs as little as possible from what the bulk of the community can enjoy when they enter a ranked game. However, this has not prevented different concessions from taking place, such as the creation of the EMEA Champions Queue , or that specific regulations are carried out that prohibit the use of certain elements or combinations of elements. That is what has happened in recent days, when the company banned pro players from using Ryze with the Walk On Water rune.

Ryze’s situation in professional gaming

The champion/rune combo issue has been in the game for quite some time, but the developers have been hesitant to act on it until now. Walking on Water grants increased movement speed and adaptive damage when entering the river. To this situation must be added the Ryze’s Passive, which converts part of its ability power into mana. Stepping on this area of ​​Summoner’s Rift does the following: Increases your AP, which increases your maximum mana, which regenerates your current mana by an amount equal to the maximum mana increase. The first two buffs are deactivated when you leave the area, but the third is maintained over time.

First it was Perkz (Team Vitality) who by mistake or intentionally equipped himself with the forbidden rune in a game of the highest European League of Legends competition. The question is that the Croatian mid laner barely received a slap on the wrist. “You may have noticed that Perkz used Water Walk on Ryze yesterday, which is currently banned in pro play. Our Competitive Operations Team determined that he did not gain a significant advantage through this rune. Vitality will receive a fine in line with the latest precedents”, explained the director of esports in EMEA Maximilian Peter Schmidt.



Just by crossing the red line drawn on the image, the champion regenerates a good amount of mana. The process can be repeated as many times as the player wants.

And if that was not enough, the economic sanction barely reached one thousand euros. The amount is derisory if we take into account that it means absolutely nothing to the club (if paid by Team Vitality) or to the player (if paid by Perkz). The League of Legends electronic sports scene has been moving in salaries of hundreds of thousands of euros a year, if not directly millions. There is not a single person involved who did not sign having a minimal additional victory option in exchange for disbursing a thousand euros in each game.

Things get serious after KOI’s latest victory

The thing is, the Perkz breach took place a week ago and, as expected, many other professionals have repeated his steps. Either because they are not afraid of the repercussions because it is a simple economic fine or because of pure oversight, there have been other parties in which the same controversy has taken place. One of the most recent and controversial has been that of the KOI subsidiary against Fnatic Team Cheese. In it, the midlaner of the team founded by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué also made use of the combination prohibited in professional League of Legends.

Things have gotten a bit serious with this latest case, with the addition of this text to the incidents section in the arbitration document.

“The player Baca used the combination not allowed by the official Riot Games buglist of the Waterwalking rune together with the champion Ryze. The game will be analyzed a posteriori to analyze the player’s conduct, and may be penalized, from a warning in the case of not taking advantage of the exploit, until the loss of the match and its sanction in the contrary case”.



Statistics of Baca’s runes in the match against Fnatic TQ (via gol.gg)