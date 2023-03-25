Professional players react to the news of Counter-Strike 2

The Counter-Strike 2 announcement was such a big thing that caught the attention of the entire community. Those professional gamers who play competitively were among the first to react to such a revelation.

The game has many changes, but one of the most interesting is the one with the smoke grenade. This is because it received special attention from Valve and it will dramatically change the way we play. The novelty was so great that the developer released a special video explaining the new system.

The smoke grenade will now blend into the environment, meaning it will be more difficult to see through the smoke to kill off-guard opponents.

“Smoke is going to be a big change. No more dirty games, what you see is what the other also sees. That’s really good. It’s quite different from how it is currently, but it feels like it’s a big change,” he said. get_rightSwedish Counter-Strike player who was considered one of the best players during his time as a competitor in tournaments.

Hiko, a retired Counter-Strike player said, “The graphics look very beautiful. It looks like the same game, but with different graphics,” she said. Also was impressed with the new smoke grenades: “That’s very good. It’s more realistic, though, I don’t think they’re going to pull it off. It would make the AWP too “attractive” to use there with the shot dissipation system.”

“The smoke grenade part is great, but the shooting part, not so much. I don’t like that they counteract the smoke. I didn’t like that, but they’ll probably change it,” said Shroud, a former professional Counter-Strike player, current VALORANT streamer.