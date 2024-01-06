Professor Antonio Campos of the University of Granada named honorary member of the National Academy of Medicine of Buenos Aires

The National Academy of Medicine of Buenos Aires (Argentina), the oldest in the Americas, has named Antonio Campos, Emeritus Professor of Histology and Professor of the University of Granada, as an Honorary Member for his contributions to the creation of artificial tissues.

The institution, founded in 1822, has elected Campos as an Honorary Foreign Member, a recognition of the “extraordinary” nature that the Academy grants to people of “outstanding and extraordinary merit.”









Foreign honorary academicians include several Nobel laureates, including Santiago Ramón y Cajal, and Spanish figures such as Gregorio Marañon, Pío del Río Hortega, Pedro Len Antralgo, and Carlos Jiménez Díaz.

Professor Antonio Campos, a leader in research and teaching in tissue engineering in Granada, has contributed with his research group to the generation of new artificial tissues such as corneas and artificial skin that have already been transferred to the clinic.

The work directed by Campos has brought his team several honors such as the Medal of Andalusia and three honorary doctorate degrees awarded by foreign universities.

Campos has been an academic at the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain since 2004, where he occupies the histology chair that was once held by Ramón y Cajal.

Emeritus Professor at UGR is also currently Vice President and Co-Director of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Medical Terms.