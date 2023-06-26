Program Diamond Week On Wednesday | westerwold current

Onstwede – Diamond Week will be held in Onstwede from 30 June to Saturday 8 July. below the program.

Friday 30 June: Campfire evening in De Woldbrink

8:30 – 11:45 PM

The theme of the campfire evening is: ‘Over the Line’, with Jarno Holtmann. Admission is free.

Monday 3 July: ‘Onstwedder’ loops and kids run

Movement of children:

• Registration at 6:00 pm at Schoenenhuis Drenth

• Start: 7 PM. Distance 500m and 1000m.

At the end of the race, each runner receives a snack and a medal.

Unbeatable Round:

• Registration between 6 pm and 7 pm in the Sports Hall de Bast

• Start: 7.30 pm in Dorpstraat

Tuesday 4 July: 3 Day Cycling

• Register: Snack Bar ‘t Wold

• Start Time: Between 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

• Distance approx 30 kms

At the end each participant will get a gift.

Wednesday, July 5: Fair and Fair at Waldbrink

13:00-18:00

Onstveder Garavan with various stalls and of course bacon thickenings, breads and many old crafts during the fair. The fair on Waldbrink runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

Thursday 6 July: Solex Tour, a beautiful route through the area.

• Starts from Gerak at 6 pm

• Pre-register via e-mail

• Day 2 of cycling Day 3. Snackbar will start from T Wald from 4 pm

• Fair on Waldbrink

Friday 7th July: Bingo at Gerak

• Room open from 7.30 pm

Provided with cool prizes to be won by Onstwedder entrepreneurs.

Grand Prize Diamond Voucher worth €250.00

• The third and last day of the 3-day cycle. Starting at 4 p.m. Snackbar’t Walld

Saturday, July 8: Diamond Fair

• Starts: 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Food, music, entertainment fair, drinks, terrace, Oliebollen, a nice cozy fair to meet and show your talents.

• Do you want to mimic a stand up comedian with your best friend like Rihanna or do magic with Oma…????

Adults are also warmly challenged.

Register before July 1: E-mail

Source: HonestWednesday Info