Program Diamond Week On Wednesday | westerwold current

Onstwede – Diamond Week will be held in Onstwede from 30 June to Saturday 8 July. below the program.
Friday 30 June: Campfire evening in De Woldbrink
8:30 – 11:45 PM
The theme of the campfire evening is: ‘Over the Line’, with Jarno Holtmann. Admission is free.
Monday 3 July: ‘Onstwedder’ loops and kids run
Movement of children:
• Registration at 6:00 pm at Schoenenhuis Drenth
• Start: 7 PM. Distance 500m and 1000m.
At the end of the race, each runner receives a snack and a medal.
Unbeatable Round:
• Registration between 6 pm and 7 pm in the Sports Hall de Bast
• Start: 7.30 pm in Dorpstraat
Tuesday 4 July: 3 Day Cycling
• Register: Snack Bar ‘t Wold
• Start Time: Between 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
• Distance approx 30 kms
At the end each participant will get a gift.
Wednesday, July 5: Fair and Fair at Waldbrink
13:00-18:00
Onstveder Garavan with various stalls and of course bacon thickenings, breads and many old crafts during the fair. The fair on Waldbrink runs from Wednesday to Saturday.
Thursday 6 July: Solex Tour, a beautiful route through the area.
• Starts from Gerak at 6 pm
• Pre-register via e-mail
• Day 2 of cycling Day 3. Snackbar will start from T Wald from 4 pm
• Fair on Waldbrink
Friday 7th July: Bingo at Gerak
• Room open from 7.30 pm
Provided with cool prizes to be won by Onstwedder entrepreneurs.
Grand Prize Diamond Voucher worth €250.00
• The third and last day of the 3-day cycle. Starting at 4 p.m. Snackbar’t Walld
Saturday, July 8: Diamond Fair
• Starts: 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Food, music, entertainment fair, drinks, terrace, Oliebollen, a nice cozy fair to meet and show your talents.
• Do you want to mimic a stand up comedian with your best friend like Rihanna or do magic with Oma…????
Adults are also warmly challenged.
Register before July 1: E-mail
Source: HonestWednesday Info