Program for Garden Session 2023 has been announced

Friday evening or Sunday afternoon with semi-acoustic live music in the open air: these are the Garden Sessions. Friday 26 May, the initiators of Théâtre aan de Parade and Willem Twi Music and Visual Arts have already announced that they are moving to a different venue. From July 7 to 30, a series of eight intimate concerts will be held in the garden of the Klosterhotel de Soette Moeder. Visitors can also order picnic baskets this year to complete the Garden Session experience. Ticket sales have started. It is high time to announce the schedule.

From Bluegrass, Dutch Pop, Folk and Urban to Classic and Indie. Established and talented songwriters perform their music in a subdued manner during the Garden Sessions. Singly or in small groups, not or barely magnified. Like last summer, and the summer before that, Garden Sessions surprises with a multifaceted program this year. The following artists are on the program for the third edition.

Friday 7 July: Boaz and support act Maurice Van Hoek

Boaz wants nothing more than to make music after reaching the final on SBS6 talent show We Want More in 2020. He now creates guitar songs with roots in American roots music. The supporting role belongs to Maurice van Hoeck. He was a long time musical right hand of Dove Bob, recently started his own bluegrass band: The Switchbacks and also performed with Boaz.

Sunday 9 July: Lavinia Meijer

Harpist Lavinia Meijer, perhaps the best-known harpist in the Netherlands, gives solo concerts in venues around the world from Carnegie Hall NYC to the Berliner Philharmonie. She has become one of the foremost veena players of our time.

Friday 14 July: Reuben Ennick & Support Act Amina

Ruben Ennick says, “I sing the life song of my generation.” He sings about current topics. Their music reflects touches of netherpop, folk and urban. The supporting cast is Amina: a songwriter and singer from Utrecht (2001), inspired by Adele, Amy Winehouse, Alessia Cara and Billie Eilish.

Sunday 16 July: Bertolf

Bertolf recently released a single with Ilse de Lange, toured theaters for years with Her Majesty and formed Musketeers with Pascal Jacobsen (Bluff), Daniel Lohues and Paul de Munnik, with whom he recorded the single Back To the Bay was released and toured all theaters. visited the Netherlands. During the Garden sessions Bertolf is supported by double bass player Nathalie Schaap.

Friday 21 July: Pitou and support act Morpheus

At a very young age, Pitou developed an inexplicable interest in classical music. Her father often found her leaning on the radio, scrolling through stations, looking for orchestral and choir sounds, after which she trained herself in classical singing. Now she writes indie pop songs, which of course includes classical music. Morpheus is the supporting act. His songs are inspired by the classical chansonnier; Emotional lyrics that resonate with aesthetic pop fans.

Sunday 23 July: Matteo Motherwick

As a classical pianist at the Conservatory, Matteo Myderwicz drew from the music of his heroes Bach, Liszt and Messiaen to develop his own style. He decided to throw away the classical rules and ended up in the wonderful world of minimalist and neo-classical. He released several albums with Excelsior Recordings.

Friday 28 July: Sharat Chandra Srivastava, Igor Bezgat and Heiko Dijker and support act Sanne Rambagh

Sharat, Igor and Heiko are three artists who create Indian music with jazz and classical influences. Sanne Rambagh (1994) in a supporting role. This Brabant singer, composer and songwriter is active in jazz, improvisation and world music. She is known from Under the Surface and recently released her album Sister.

Sunday 30 July: The Encore

De Toegift blends contemporary poetry and contemporary indie with jazz influences. Always in search of experimentation, authenticity and the perfect song, Zeeland’s band plays with themes about time and nostalgia.

To make the Garden Session experience as complete as possible, it is possible for visitors to order a picnic basket in advance. He can choose from a wine basket, which includes two bottles of wine, crisps and peanuts, and a beer and soda basket, which includes two bottles of beer, one bottle of soda, and one bottle of juice (or four bottles of beer or 4) are included. juice bottles), chips and peanuts. Price from €18.50 per picnic basket.

The Garden Sessions will take place from 7 to 30 July in the garden of the Klosterhotel de Soette Moeder. Up to 150 visitors can be accommodated per summer concert. Ticket price from €17.50. For more information, visit Tuin Sessions.nl, Facebook @TUINSESSIES Den Bosch, and/or Instagram @tuin Sessions_denbosch.