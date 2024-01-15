Prohance defends that internal medical service is guaranteed despite the shortage of specialists.

Balearic government president Marga Prohens defended it on Tuesday The Mateu Orfila Hospital has a sufficient number of trainees. In response to a question asked by Unidas Podemos deputy Cristina Gómez, Prohens assured that Of the ten internal medicine spaces available in the hospital, seven are duly equippedOne is covered by the family doctor, another is held pending degree recognition after joining in December and the last is now vacant due to sick leave.

Contrary to what the professionals themselves reported, Prohens explained that “Service is guaranteed at all times”In part, he said, because doctors from other specialties cover the shifts. Proof of this, he stressed, is that the waiting list for consultations with trainees at ‘Mateu Orfila’ has been reduced.

Gómez said that the President of the Government was given little information and he reproduced texts published in “S Diary” regarding the issue, which showed Department professionals fear patient service will suffer Due to lack of human resources, which may get worse soon. “The Guard cannot be covered by these experts,” he explained and cited a letter written by the head of the department, Jordi Guerrero. “Mrs. Prohens, this is not Catalan.”