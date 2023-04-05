Project Zomboid beats Fortnite at the start of PermadeaZ 2

Fortnite it is not dead, and never has been. Enjoy a new golden era fueled by the success of its Zero Construction mode, fueled by the bombing of Creative 2.0. but it has been seen surpassed in viewers by the start of PermadeaZ 2.

The silithur series It was highly anticipated, as coming back to Knox is always special. a return to Project Zomboid that for weeks it was being another boom of players. And it is that this is going to be a very special year for all lovers of this survival due to the updates that are coming.

A series that began on the afternoon of this Saturday, April 1, and as was logical, meant that a good part of the community turned to Project Zomboid on Twitch. Despite the direct ‘rivalry’ of so many regional league finals in Lol like our Super League. Something that the creators themselves, the team of The Indie Stone, wanted to thank the Spanish-speaking community.

Definitely IlloJuan’s duo with Bokeron has a lot to say in this success, with almost 50% of total viewers. And it is not for less, because both gave a great show on the first day while enjoying the surprises of some of the mods activated for this PermadeaZ 2, and that make Project Zomboid an even more complex title for survival.

  • 47,300 with IlloJuan
  • 18,800 with Rubius
  • 15,000 with Xokas
  • 3,400 with Carol
  • 3,200 with Baity
  • 2,900 with Menostrece
  • 1,900 with Cristinini
  • 1,700 with Agustabell212
  • 1,700 with AgentMaxo
  • 1,400 with the Bokeron

This was the TOP 10 of the 30 participants for a good part of the afternoon. Making the start of PermadeaZ 2 a success, and exceeding in viewers to FortniteDespite some small problems. And this has only just begun, as there is an intense week ahead.

