dutch international attacker spartak moscow quincy proms He was sentenced to six years in prison by a court in his country after finding him guilty of cocaine trafficking. former player of ajax And SevilleApart from the other teams, he was not present in court to hear the sentencing, a spokesman told AFP.

Extradition demands requested by Russia were taken into account by the Dutch justice. The court considered it proved Promises Together with an accomplice, in 2020 he facilitated the shipment of 1,363 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil to the Belgian port of Antwerp and from there to the Netherlands.

The judges were based on intercepted conversations and encrypted messages that Promes had sent under the pseudonym ‘Fantasma’.

