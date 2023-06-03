Prominent Dutch lawyer Inez Wesky has been released

The pre-trial custody of Dutch lawyer Inez Wesky has been lifted. The decision was taken by the council chamber of the court in Rotterdam on Thursday. The court decides that there is no reason to detain him any longer.

His lawyers also said that Veski did not make a statement during pre-trial detention “due to his duty of confidentiality”. She will not do so until later, they report in a press release.

Read this also. Inez Veski, the black-eyed lawyer with an interest in high-profile cases, is now in prison (+)

Veski, 68, is suspected of participating in a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating secrets. He was arrested on 21 April. “The impact of whatever has happened since April 21 is huge. We urge everyone to respect his privacy,” said his attorneys Phebe Schulderman and Rob Baumgard.

Read this also. How the Netherlands’ star lawyer succumbed to pressure from the Mocromafia (+)

Veski assisted Ridoun Taghi, the prime suspect, in the Marengo liquidation process, but resigned from the defense following his arrest. He may have shared information from his former client at the Extra Secure Institution in Watt with his contacts in the outside world.

Vesky remains a suspect. Once the investigation is complete, the Public Prosecution Service will decide whether he should appear in court.