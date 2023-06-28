Prominent Hollywood actors threaten to strike over working conditions. movies and series

28 June 2023 at 10:10 am

A group of over four hundred actors has threatened to go on strike soon to enforce better working conditions. Others including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek have joined the potential strike.

The SAG-AFTRA trade union is currently negotiating with major Hollywood studios regarding, among other things, the terms of auditions, awards and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The contract of the union representing the interests of radio and television stars expires on Friday. In an open letter to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, the members wrote that they are “ready to strike when the time comes”.

The members are urging the negotiating committee not to give it to the big studios. “This is not the time to meet in the middle. We are not exaggerating when we say that all eyes from the past are now on us.”

Among other things, the letter discusses concerns about the use of AI in film technology. “We believe it is absolutely essential that these interactions not only protect us, but also that we are fairly compensated when our images are used for the exercise of AI.”

Writers’ strike may last for months

The letter is an extension of a message that members of the Writers Guild of America, the writers’ and directors’ union, also issued in May. American union wants better pay for screenwriters.

The authors are also demanding that studios negotiate rules regarding the use of AI in film and series making. Since then the members of that union are on strike. Experts fear action could take months.