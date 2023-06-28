Prominent Hollywood actors threaten to strike over working conditions. movies and series

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 56 Views

from our entertainment editors

28 June 2023 at 10:10 am

A group of over four hundred actors has threatened to go on strike soon to enforce better working conditions. Others including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek have joined the potential strike.

(TagstoTranslate)Hollywood(T)Films and Series(T)Media and Culture

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Meet Blanks, the endorsement of Pomelian Thijs

Pomelien Thijs is currently one of the most famous artists in Flanders. She moves from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved