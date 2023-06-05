Prominent opposition figure sentenced to two years in prison in Senegal

A court in Dakar has sentenced Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, a presidential candidate for 2024, to two years in prison for “corrupting the youth”. He was acquitted of the charge of rape and death threats.

The court also sentenced co-defendant, Ndèye Khady Ndiaye, the owner of a beauty salon where Sonko repeatedly abused an employee, to two years in prison. During the case, several charges were reclassified, as a result of which Sanko may not be able to participate in the 2024 presidential election. However, the court is yet to decide whether the 48-year-old politician should be arrested or not.

Sonko is accused of assaulting a beauty salon employee several times in 2020 and 2021. Sonko himself has admitted that he went to the salon for back pain, but denies rape. According to him, it is a conspiracy that President Mackey Sall is plotting against him to keep him out of the presidential race. When Sonko was to report to court for the case in March 2021, he called on his supporters to take to the streets. This led to a riot in which dozens of protesters were killed.