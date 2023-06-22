Promising Theater Program 2023-2024 De Camelur

The large theater hall at Cammelur was occupied last on the Saturday evening preview evening. The 2023-2024 theater season officially begins tonight. Several acts came to the theater to preview the program they would play in the coming season. Marte Schurmans talks the acts together comfortably.

The theater program for the next season is very diverse and the same variation was in the program that was presented to the audience during the preview. After a brief opening by presenter Marte Schurmans, the Gentlemen of O’Dreams showed the audience a preview of their performance in which they interweaved Irish music and anecdotes. He can be seen at De Cameloor on Saturday 16 September

Other acts also gave a live preview of their performance, Beth and Flo, two pianists who combine their virtuosity with a lot of humor (can be seen on Saturday 25 November), Jeroen’s Clan with their program ‘Corte Mateen’, full Ruthless jokes and catchy songs (Saturday, March 30, 2024) and Stenzel (Tenor) and Kvits (Master Pianist) with their musical enjoyment filled with humor (programmed Friday, March 1, 2024). The audience also enjoyed the cheerful cabaret performer Marlon Kicken, sporting a rare golden combination of dreadlocks with a soft g. He will be performing his show ‘GetKend’ on the stage of Cammelur on Saturday 20th April 2024. Singers from Undefined close out the atmospheric finale. evening with hits by Ed Sheeran, among others, which he performed in a beautiful polyphonic manner (they can be seen and heard on Sunday afternoon, March 30, 2024). Some of the programmed artists who were unable to be present in person on Friday took the trouble to present themselves to the public in a video. Which was also appreciated a lot.

There are also many highlights in the theater program for the 2023-2024 season, such as the show ‘En Door’ by the popular Christelle de Laat (Thursday 9 and Friday 10 November 2023), a super wrong Christmas party by Q Music (Friday 15 December 2023) ), Kees van Amstel (Saturday, January 20, 2024) performing ‘Keep Escape Route Always Clear’ and Stef Boas and Rob Crispijn performing ‘Er Is Mir’ (Saturday, September 23, 2023). You will find the full schedule of the upcoming theater season at De Cammeler Here.

During the afterparty, the audience enjoyed the many impressions of this evening for a long time to come. Ticket sales for all performances take place through www.decammeleur.nl The coming theater season at the new Cammeleur will undoubtedly have some full houses.