Proposals for the Palace of Justice disappear after 40 years: “the current situation is unacceptable” (Brussels)

The scaffolding of the Palace of Justice will finally be removed in 2024, after forty years. On Friday, the Federal Council of Ministers approved the award of the public contract for the restoration of the facade of the Palace of Justice on the Poelaert side.

Many Brussels residents would not know the sight of the Palace of Justice without the scaffolding. They were installed in 1984, but the façade of the Justice Palace has not been renovated in that time. Meanwhile, the scaffolding of the Palace of Justice itself has been renovated, and a full restoration of the façade on the Poelertplein side may begin soon. This is reported by Matthew Mitchell (MR), Secretary of State in charge of the Building Agency.

symbol of our heritage

In late April, the City of Brussels issued a building permit. “The Brussels Palace of Justice is a symbol of our heritage, but also of our democracy,” says Michel. “That is why it is unacceptable that it has been under construction for 40 years. This situation is bad not only for our countrymen but for the whole world. This is why I have made the restoration of the Palais de Justice in Brussels – and therefore the removal of scaffolding – a priority from the start of my mandate.

In 2024, during the first phase, the first scaffolding will be removed from the façade towards Poelertplein. The façades towards Miniemenstraat, Wolstraat and Wynantstraat will follow in the next two phases. The renovation of the façade of the building by Josef Pollart should be completed by 2030. Ten years later, by 2040, the restoration of the interior of the Palace of Justice should also be completed.