Prosecutors drop felony charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother

Sexual assault charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother were dismissed.

Kansas prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to allegations that Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck against her will and kissed her.

Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Megan Ehsen filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Jackson Mahomes appeared at a hearing on Wednesday and the felony charges were dropped. A fourth charge remains, misdemeanor assault, and Jackson Mahomes has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, has become a regular presence around the Chiefs. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The petition filed in the court cited the woman’s lack of cooperation.

Jackson Mahomes’ attorney, Brandon Davis, said in a statement that his client “has done nothing wrong. We were confident that the truth of the matter would eventually come out.”

The original charges accused 23-year-old social media influencer Jackson Mahomes of crimes that occurred on February 25 at the Aspen Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Investigators said Mahomes pushed a waiter who tried to enter the room where he was with restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn. Prosecutors alleged that after the waiter left, Mahomes grabbed Vaughn by the neck and forcefully kissed her three separate times without her consent.

Vaughn told police that Mahomes was a friend of his stepdaughter and had caused problems and that he had been asked to leave the restaurant before.

Vaughn closed the restaurant in August, saying that the publicity surrounding the case had hurt his business. She told the Kansas City Star at the time that she endured death threats and harassment, and that restaurants were vandalized in the wake of the allegations.

Tuesday’s court filing said prosecutors received an affidavit from Vaughn’s attorneys indicating she would refuse to testify. The document says prosecutors still plan to pursue the case, noting that surveillance video captured the encounter.

But the documents also say that the subpoena addressed to Vaughn, who is referred to by his initials in court documents, was not served.

“Indeed, through conversations with more than one person in contact with him, it has become clear to the State that AR is actively thwarting efforts to serve him in order to avoid going to court,” Ahsen. Wrote.

The misdemeanor battery charge remains because that charge allegedly included pushing the waiter.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office declined to comment.