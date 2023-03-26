Protagonist in 50 countries: Laura Luz celebrates the success of ‘Mila no Multiverso’, from Disney+

Disney+’s first sci-fi series, “Mila In The Multiverse” also premiered in more than 50 countries this month. Protagonist, Laura Luz celebrates her career achievement, following in the same footsteps as her greatest inspiration, Zendaya, an actress who also started her career at Disney. However, the actress claims that she intends to always value Brazilian culture.

“A dream of North American awards for Brazilian actors has always been stipulated, but there are also many achievements that can happen here in Brazil. Starting out as Zendaya was a shock to me. I believe I still have a lot to learn, but I want to conquer this path here in the country, and in the future, who knows, get international roles. Dreams are there to be lived and I am willing to make them come true”.

heroine of the multiverse

In “Mila No Multiverso”, the protagonist Mila is the daughter of the great scientist Elis (Malu Mader), who disappears while exploring alternative universes. So, on her 16th birthday, the heroine gets a device capable of traveling through these dimensions and goes in search of her mother, meeting new versions of her best friends along the way.

“I say that Mila is the right person to have access to different universes, because she has a lot of empathy, cares a lot about her friends and does everything to make sure they are okay. She’s the type of person who puts her hand in the fire for what she believes in and still plans how not to get burned.”, says the actress about the character, who mixes strength and sweetness.

international recognition

To date, the series has already been dubbed into Spanish. In other countries, it is subtitled. “It has been an honor to have the series in so many places. It was a wonderful experience being able to watch myself in Spanish and looking forward to dubbing in other languages”, says the actress.

In addition, with the international broadcast, comes reviews and fans from other countries: “These days I researched the series on social networks and found a video of a woman speaking in English about Mila. I was very happy! I also received followers asking me to speak in English on social networks and they are even translating messages so they can send them to me. This is so surreal!”

Learn more about Laura Luz

When watching the teen series that were popular on TV a few years ago, Laura Luz was sure: she wanted to be there. At just 9 years old, she decided that she would be an actress and since then, she has taken more than 25 acting courses for TV and cinema and several commercials. But the big turning point came in 2021, at the age of 18, when she was chosen to star in the first Brazilian science fiction series on Disney +, ‘Mila No Multiverso’. Then, she dominated streaming for good and became Kami, in ‘Dr4g0n’, Globoplay’s gamer series, still without a scheduled premiere date.

Dell Santhos Talent

Laura Luz in the networks

