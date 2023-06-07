Protests against Reuzegom’s decision reach the Netherlands: action planned at Belgian embassy

Opposition to Ruzegom’s decision has spread to the Netherlands. On Wednesday some organizations are calling for a demonstration at the Belgian embassy in The Hague. Columnists have also commented on the well-known case.

The organization Black Manifesto, a civic movement consisting of a number of organizations that stand up for the rights of black people and challenge inequality and injustice, called for action at the Belgian Embassy in The Hague on Wednesday between 2.30pm and 3.30pm We do.

Read this also. More than a thousand protesters against Razgom’s arrest in Brussels and Ghent, including acid: “Tomorrow there will be more from me”

It is noteworthy that the stand there is different from the demonstrations taking place in our country. While we are talking about “very mild” sentences, since Roosegoomer’s parents belong to elite circles, the people of the Netherlands are sure that Dia’s skin color played a major role in the fatal student baptism.

In the text in which the Black Manifesto announced the protest action, Citizens Movement said Dia had been “murdered”. “We stand in solidarity with the family and loved ones of Sanda Dia and all Belgians affected by this. We oppose racism and the toxic white student culture that fuels violence in both Belgium and the Netherlands. were not intact.

column

In addition to dissident citizens, some opinion makers and columnists in the Netherlands have also commented on the matter in recent days. “This should be your baby,” writes the newspaper’s Linda Ackermans General bookkeeping, While delivering verdicts in similar cases, she always defends judges, as they know the case better and it is easier to judge from the sidelines. “Last week, however, was the first time I was inclined to bang my head on the kitchen table in the face of so much injustice. I understand the uproar among our southern neighbors after the lenient sentence in the Sanda Dia case,” she writes.

In other newspapers also a lot of ink has flown regarding this matter. It is clear that this matter is also a matter of discussion among our northern neighbors.