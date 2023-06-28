Protests at Rammstein concert after sexual misconduct allegations – Jopp

6/18/2023
Around 150 people protested against a performance by German rock band Rammstein at a sold-out Wankdorf Stadium in the Swiss capital, Bern. Among others, the Swiss Young Socialists (JUSO) took part in the protest, where slogans such as ‘No platform for attackers’ were raised. The request to cancel the concert was not honored. In a statement, the protesters called it outrageous that financial interests have come first, not misconduct. JUSO vice-president Mirjam Hostetman said, “Suspects are always presumed innocent, but this principle is never applied to victims.” Among other things, the protesters performed ‘Un Violador en tu camino’ (A rapist in your way), the world-famous Chilean protest against sexual violence.
Complaints have been filed against 60-year-old Till Lindemann, the leader and lead singer of Rammstein. They attended after-parties and had sex with Lindemann against her will, he said. Some people say that they have been drugged. A law firm is investigating the allegations on behalf of the band. German police also launched an investigation this week.
It was performed at a concert by the band in Munich the previous week. Rammstein will play at Groningen Stadspark on 6 July.