Protests at Rammstein concert after sexual misconduct allegations – Jopp

Around 150 people protested against a performance by German rock band Rammstein at a sold-out Wankdorf Stadium in the Swiss capital, Bern. Among others, the Swiss Young Socialists (JUSO) took part in the protest, where slogans such as ‘No platform for attackers’ were raised. The request to cancel the concert was not honored. In a statement, the protesters called it outrageous that financial interests have come first, not misconduct. JUSO vice-president Mirjam Hostetman said, “Suspects are always presumed innocent, but this principle is never applied to victims.” Among other things, the protesters performed ‘Un Violador en tu camino’ (A rapist in your way), the world-famous Chilean protest against sexual violence.