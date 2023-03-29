Provision Deposits in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: what they are and where to find them

The Deposits of Provisions are one of the novelties of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Provision Depots and how to open them:

What are Fortnite Provision Deposits? Where are they and how do they open?

Fortnite Provision Depots were first introduced to the game in Chapter 4 Season 2. They are containers of weapons and objects that appear randomly throughout the island as the games progress.. An orange beam of light and an on-screen marker indicate its appearance.

Whenever a Supply Depot spawns, a beam of light and an on-screen marker indicate its location

The light beam can change color, and this is negative: the longer it takes to reach the Provision Depot, the quality of the loot will worsen. By default, the light is orange, which indicates that the loot we will receive will be Legendary. From there it goes to purple light (Epic loot), and so on, depending on how long it takes us to get to the Provision Depot. In any case, once we arrive at the Provisions Depot, To open it we must perform two actions. The first is to interact with the Deposit.

First we interact with the Supply Deposit

done this, we must stay close to the Provision Depot as if it were a capture point for the opening to be completed.

We must hold out until the Provision Depot opens if we want its loot

As soon as the progress bar reaches the end, the Supply Depot will open and we will be able to collect their loot, which are random weapons of the rarity of light from the Depot, and also Straws.

We open a Deposit of Provisions

With this you already know how to open Provision Deposits in Fortnite. We remind you that in our game guide we help you with different aspects of it, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to obtain the Super Styles of the Battle Pass skins. Don’t miss it!