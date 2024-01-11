Proxima: Eva Green at her best (review)

Alice Winocour has signed an impressively excellent, ambitious film with a deliberately feminist message.

Released in theaters in late 2019, Proxima It will be broadcast this evening on Arte. First Recommend it to you, especially if you like eva greencurrently also visible The Three Musketeers – Milady, Here’s our review of Alice Winocour’s film.

With each film, Alice Winocour loves to explore new territories. His first feature, Augustine The relationship between Professor Charcot and his patient suffering from hysteria was described in France in the late 19th century. his second, marylandwas a quirky thriller that focused on the relationship between a bodyguard suffering from post-traumatic stress upon returning from Afghanistan and the woman he is supposed to protect.

with ProximaThe director sets out to explore the world of space conquest: An astronaut must cope with separation from his 8-year-old daughter before embarking on a year-long journey in Earth’s orbit. Movies are like multiple journeys guided by a single ambition. That is to develop in an extremely realistic environment every time. with Proxima, Alice Winokor opens for us the doors of the structures where European astronauts train, in Cologne, Star City near Moscow and Baikonur. She details the subtlety of preparation, the precision of training. Everything is done so that the viewer can live this experience by being immersed in a world that develops its own mystery for the general public. All with a realism that never ceases to be lyrical and poetic, as underlined by Ryuichi Sakamoto’s subtle and intoxicating music (Evil spirit,

environmental misogyny

first advantage of Proxima, aims to present astronauts as ordinary people. Gone are the days of superheroes! The astronauts of today’s cinema are scientists, extraordinary athletes, but also human beings with their own weaknesses and emotions. This is why if directors connect with issues like recent films ad Astra Or first manHis Proxima Never stutter with them.

Because its originality lies in the selection of a female astronaut, Sara, as the protagonist. A heroine who grows up in an essentially male professional world where her skills are constantly questioned, where she has to prove herself better than others at every moment. The director says that being a female astronaut means facing environmental misogyny, but sometimes, also a rejection of one’s femininity. Which becomes even more complicated when you are also a mother like Sara. A divorced mother who – quite the opposite – often assumes responsibility for her child’s daily life when her ex-partner is absent.

And, here again, in describing this mother-daughter relationship, Alice Winocour finds the right tone. Proxima Never attempts to glorify motherhood: the film reminds us that having a baby also includes the anxieties to be soothed, the obsessions to manage… the emotional roller coaster of a long separation and the question of the potential threat of death. A series that surrounds this mission.

difficulty of being a woman

To play this courageous mother, the director chose Eva Green, whose haughty behavior, apparent coldness and acting devoid of all artfulness add depth to the story. The actress has never been so convincing. Alice Winocour surrounds her with solid supporting roles, from which emerges impressive newcomer Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, who is neither model nor rebel, oscillating between the maturity of a child of divorce and the innocence of a foster child. Of dreams. we came out Proxima The beauty of this adventure, the desire to salute with respect all the female astronauts presented at the end and the certainty of watching a very beautiful film about the difficulty of being a woman in today’s world, beyond its subject matter, will leave a lasting impression. Has been marked. A feminist film, in the most hilarious sense of the word.

