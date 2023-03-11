PS Plus Essential games for March 2023 now available

The free games of the month of March in PS Plus Essential are already available. Starting today, March 7, you can enter the PS Store to download the games of the month, available on PS5 and PS4, and for all PlayStation Plus service subscribers.

As announced a few weeks ago (in the State of Play), there are three free games this month, which as always, you will keep forever, as long as you keep your PS Plus subscription active:

New games will be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog mid-month, including Ghostwire Tokyo, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tchia, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.

But unlike PS Plus Essential monthly games, catalog games are subject to catalog availability. It’s the good thing about PS Plus games of a lifetime: they will always be yours (as long as you have an active subscription).

How to download PS Plus monthly games

Naturally, if you go to the PS Store from your PS4 and PS5, you can easily access the PS Plus section, and from there to Monthly Games, to find the games of the month.

But you can also do it from the webon a computer or mobile… and it is something that we strongly recommend, in case you forget to enter the store from the console, because starting next month, they will no longer be able to be claimed.

Fortunately, it is very easy. Enter the PS Plus page and log in with your PlayStation Network account (it will ask you for a code sent by SMS to your mobile, as a security measure).

Then go into PlayStation Plus newsand from there to Games Monthly. There you should find the games of the month. Just hit Get Game and it will take you directly to its tab, where you can automatically add it to your collection if you’re signed in with an account with an active PS Plus subscription.