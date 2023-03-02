PS Plus games in March 2023: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein and the rest of the games in the Extra and Premium subscriptions

Sony has managed not to leak the PS Plus games March 2023 announcing this month’s titles during the latest State of Play. It is not the most cutting-edge month in the history of the service, but it certainly cannot be denied that games with a tremendous pedigree in the history of video games do not arrive.

Without further ado, let’s get to it. The ps plus games in March 2023 are: Battlefield 2042 for PS5 and PS4, minecraft dungeon for PS4 and Code Vein for PS4. The games They can be downloaded from March 7 to April 4.

In addition, PlayStation also dropped us some of the titles that will arrive in the upper two sections of the new PS Plus subscription that merges the service of a lifetime with the catalog of PS Now, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games.

Battlefield 2042

What better time to hit PS Plus than a few days after the premiere of the fourth season of Battlefield 2042. In our analysis we already told you that the game had disappointed us a lot, but Lots of updates and new content have poured in since late 2021, so today’s experience is radically different. Battlefield Portal, the level editor that allows us to play our own games, continues to be one of its strong points. This fourth season, by the way, includes a new specialist of Spanish origin: Camila Biasco. In addition, new weapons, gadgets, a new vehicle and a setting set in the north of South Africa are also added. A little bit of everything, come on.

Battlefield 2042 | Season 4: Last Minute – Gameplay Trailer

minecraft dungeon

This spin-off of the mega-successful Minecraft It fulfills one of the dreams and reproaches that many of us who played the original game had: give the player a purpose with a more linear structure and away from the sandbox. So, minecraft dungeon It is a classic top-down perspective dungeon crawler game in which we go through randomly generated scenarios while we face hundreds of enemies. It’s a lot of fun, but maybe also too simple.