PS Plus games in March 2023: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein and the rest of the games in the Extra and Premium subscriptions

Sony has managed not to leak the PS Plus games March 2023 announcing this month’s titles during the latest State of Play. It is not the most cutting-edge month in the history of the service, but it certainly cannot be denied that games with a tremendous pedigree in the history of video games do not arrive.

Without further ado, let’s get to it. The ps plus games in March 2023 are: Battlefield 2042 for PS5 and PS4, minecraft dungeon for PS4 and Code Vein for PS4. The games They can be downloaded from March 7 to April 4.

In addition, PlayStation also dropped us some of the titles that will arrive in the upper two sections of the new PS Plus subscription that merges the service of a lifetime with the catalog of PS Now, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games.

Battlefield 2042

What better time to hit PS Plus than a few days after the premiere of the fourth season of Battlefield 2042. In our analysis we already told you that the game had disappointed us a lot, but Lots of updates and new content have poured in since late 2021, so today’s experience is radically different. Battlefield Portal, the level editor that allows us to play our own games, continues to be one of its strong points. This fourth season, by the way, includes a new specialist of Spanish origin: Camila Biasco. In addition, new weapons, gadgets, a new vehicle and a setting set in the north of South Africa are also added. A little bit of everything, come on.

minecraft dungeon

This spin-off of the mega-successful Minecraft It fulfills one of the dreams and reproaches that many of us who played the original game had: give the player a purpose with a more linear structure and away from the sandbox. So, minecraft dungeon It is a classic top-down perspective dungeon crawler game in which we go through randomly generated scenarios while we face hundreds of enemies. It’s a lot of fun, but maybe also too simple.

Code Vein

It is undoubtedly the cover of this month’s games. Of course, it does not have the name of sagas as popular as battle field either Minecraftbut if you like them Action RPG with anime aesthetics You should give this Bandai Namco game a try. It’s a open world game clearly inspired by the formula Dark Souls, with a very cool art direction and that offers us a wide range of special abilities, but it lacked in level design and a somewhat bland plot. The criticism did not put it very well, but the fact is that has sold more than 2 million copies. There must be a reason.

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games already announced

The star game this month is undoubtedly Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a pack that brings together the fourth installment of the saga and its spin-off. You shouldn’t take your eyes off either Ghostwire Tokyo from Tango Gameworks or Immortals Fenyx Risinga great clone of Breath of the Wild. However, perhaps we are left with the novelty of tchia, which promises to become one of the best indie games of the year. Of course, they have not yet revealed the rest of the games that will reach these two subscriptions or the day they will be available, but it is usually in the middle of the month, so stay tuned.

PS Plus Extra and Premium