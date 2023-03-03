PS Plus thrown in price for new users: subscribe for 1, 3 and 5 euros, with 35% for users with an account

It is a reality that many PS5 and PS4 players are subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Sony’s subscription service not only allows you to play online (its main advantage), but also offers unique discounts and promotions, cloud storage and access to numerous titles.

In case you are not clear, we review each of the three tiers that are available. The basic package (called Essential) allows you to access the free games of each month.

For example, this March 2023 you can download Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein for free. Exclusive PS Store discounts are also included.

With PS Plus Extra, players can enjoy a wide catalog of PS5 and PS4 games. And exclusives such as Ghost of Tsushima, Stray, Demon’s Souls or Spider-Man Miles Morales are included.

Finally, the most complete tier, PS Plus Premiumbrings together all the advantages, free trials and the catalog of PS5/PS4 games, adding a great novelty: backward compatible games from PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3.

The best time to subscribe to PS Plus

In case you do not have a PS Plus account (that is, you are a new user of the service), Sony presents you with an offer that you cannot refuse. Yes indeed, will stop being available on March 5th.

For those users new to PlayStation Plus, at this link you can subscribe to any of the three tiers with dream discounts.

We are talking about amounts of 1, 3 and 5 euros, depending on the PS Plus tier to which we want to subscribe. Of course, it must be clarified that it is only for the first month of subscription.

For example, the first month of subscription to PS Plus Essential (the basic package) is available for only 1 euro (before 8.99 euros)with a brutal discount of 88%.

In the case of PS Plus Extra, new users can subscribe for 3 euros the first month (78% discount, before 13.99 euros)which is not bad at all.

Finally, the 1 month PS Plus Premium subscription is available for 5 euros (70% discount)a great reduction compared to its original price of 16.99 euros per month.

Clarify again that these offers they are only for new users on PS Plusand that only contemplates the first month of subscription. If you have enough free time, you can complete some of the Sony PlayStation exclusives with this great service.

To round it off, Sony also offers 35% discount in each modality for those users who want to upgrade their subscription to PS Plus (to a higher tier, of course).

Are you subscribed to playstation plus? If so, what tier? Of course, the emergence of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium was one of the great news of last year, which has given us the opportunity to enjoy old gems like The Legend of Dragoon.