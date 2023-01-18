PS Store Downloads 2022 – Details – Official List

PlayStation 5 and 4 have had a good commercial life this 2022, where exclusive titles, third party and indies have achieved a good number of sales and downloads, and this is made clear by Sony itself in a list where it shows the most downloaded titles throughout the year for each platform.

PLAYSTATION 5
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (USA, Canada) – FIFA 23 (Europe)
  2. God of War Ragnarök (USA, Canada) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Europe)
  3. NBA 2K23 (USA, Canada) – God of War Ragnarök (Europe)
  4. ELDEN RING (USA, Canada) – ELDEN RING (Europe)
  5. Madden NFL 23 (USA, Canada) – Grand Theft Auto V (Europe)
  6. Grand Theft Auto V (USA, Canada) – GRAN TURISMO 7 (Europe)
  7. FIFA 23 (USA, Canada) – Cyberpunk 2077 (Europe)
  8. Horizon Forbidden West (USA, Canada) – Horizon Forbidden West (Europe)
  9. GRAN TURISMO 7 (USA, Canada) – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Europe)
  10. Dying Light 2 (USA, Canada) – Dying Light 2 (Europe)
  11. MLB The Show 22 (USA, Canada) – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Europe)
  12. Cyberpunk 2077 (USA, Canada) – Among Us (Europe)
  13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (USA, Canada) – NBA 2K23 (Europe)
  14. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (USA, Canada) – F1 22 (Europe)
  15. NBA 2K20 (USA, Canada) – It Takes Two (Europe)
  16. WWE 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Stray (Europe)
  17. Gotham Knights (USA, Canada) – FIFA 22 (Europe)
  18. Sifu (USA, Canada) – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Europe)
  19. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (USA, Canada) – Sifu (Europe)
  20. Stray (USA, Canada) – FAR CRY 6 (Europe)
PLAYSTATION 4
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (USA, Canada) – FIFA 23 (Europe)
  2. Grand Theft Auto V (USA, Canada) – Grand Theft Auto V (Europe)
  3. Minecraft (USA, Canada) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Europe)
  4. ELDEN RING (USA, Canada) – Minecraft (Europe)
  5. NBA 2K23 (USA, Canada) – FIFA 22 (Europe)
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2 (USA, Canada) – Red Dead Redemption 2 (Europe)
  7. NBA 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Among Us (Europe)
  8. Madden NFL 23 (USA, Canada) – The Last of Us Part II (Europe)
  9. God of War Ragnarök (USA, Canada) – ELDEN RING (Europe)
  10. FIFA 23 (USA, Canada) – The Forest (Europe)
  11. MLB The Show 22 (USA, Canada) – Need for Speed ​​Heat (Europe)
  12. The Last of Us Part II (USA, Canada) – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Europe)
  13. Horizon Forbidden West (USA, Canada) – The Crew 2 (Europe)
  14. Batman: Arkham Knight (USA, Canada) – NBA 2K22 (Europe)
  15. Gang Beasts (USA, Canada) – God of War Ragnarök (Europe)
  16. Need for Speed ​​Heat (USA, Canada) – A Way Out (Europe)
  17. WWE 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Gang Beasts (Europe)
  18. Dying Light 2 (USA, Canada) – F1 22 (Europe)
  19. Among Us (USA, Canada) – GRAN TURISMO 7 (Europe)
  20. The Forest (USA, Canada) – Horizon Forbidden West (Europe)
PLAYSTATION VR
  1. Beat Saber (USA, Canada) – Beat Saber (Europe)
  2. Job Simulator (USA, Canada) – Job Simulator (Europe)
  3. SUPERHOT VR (USA, Canada) – SUPERHOT VR (Europe)
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory (USA, Canada) – Creed: Rise to Glory (Europe)
  5. Swordsman VR (USA, Canada) – Sniper Elite VR (Europe)
  6. Astro Bot Rescue Mission (USA, Canada) – Swordsman VR (Europe)
  7. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (USA, Canada) – Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (Europe)
  8. GORN (USA, Canada) – Batman: Arkham VR (Europe)
  9. Batman: Arkham VR (USA, Canada) – Arizona Sunshine (Europe)
  10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (USA, Canada) – Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Europe)

