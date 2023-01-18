PS Store Downloads 2022 – Details – Official List

PS STORE DOWNLOADS 2022

PlayStation 5 and 4 have had a good commercial life this 2022, where exclusive titles, third party and indies have achieved a good number of sales and downloads, and this is made clear by Sony itself in a list where it shows the most downloaded titles throughout the year for each platform.

PLAYSTATION 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (USA, Canada) – FIFA 23 (Europe) God of War Ragnarök (USA, Canada) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Europe) NBA 2K23 (USA, Canada) – God of War Ragnarök (Europe) ELDEN RING (USA, Canada) – ELDEN RING (Europe) Madden NFL 23 (USA, Canada) – Grand Theft Auto V (Europe) Grand Theft Auto V (USA, Canada) – GRAN TURISMO 7 (Europe) FIFA 23 (USA, Canada) – Cyberpunk 2077 (Europe) Horizon Forbidden West (USA, Canada) – Horizon Forbidden West (Europe) GRAN TURISMO 7 (USA, Canada) – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Europe) Dying Light 2 (USA, Canada) – Dying Light 2 (Europe) MLB The Show 22 (USA, Canada) – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Europe) Cyberpunk 2077 (USA, Canada) – Among Us (Europe) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (USA, Canada) – NBA 2K23 (Europe) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (USA, Canada) – F1 22 (Europe) NBA 2K20 (USA, Canada) – It Takes Two (Europe) WWE 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Stray (Europe) Gotham Knights (USA, Canada) – FIFA 22 (Europe) Sifu (USA, Canada) – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Europe) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (USA, Canada) – Sifu (Europe) Stray (USA, Canada) – FAR CRY 6 (Europe)

PLAYSTATION 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (USA, Canada) – FIFA 23 (Europe) Grand Theft Auto V (USA, Canada) – Grand Theft Auto V (Europe) Minecraft (USA, Canada) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Europe) ELDEN RING (USA, Canada) – Minecraft (Europe) NBA 2K23 (USA, Canada) – FIFA 22 (Europe) Red Dead Redemption 2 (USA, Canada) – Red Dead Redemption 2 (Europe) NBA 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Among Us (Europe) Madden NFL 23 (USA, Canada) – The Last of Us Part II (Europe) God of War Ragnarök (USA, Canada) – ELDEN RING (Europe) FIFA 23 (USA, Canada) – The Forest (Europe) MLB The Show 22 (USA, Canada) – Need for Speed ​​Heat (Europe) The Last of Us Part II (USA, Canada) – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Europe) Horizon Forbidden West (USA, Canada) – The Crew 2 (Europe) Batman: Arkham Knight (USA, Canada) – NBA 2K22 (Europe) Gang Beasts (USA, Canada) – God of War Ragnarök (Europe) Need for Speed ​​Heat (USA, Canada) – A Way Out (Europe) WWE 2K22 (USA, Canada) – Gang Beasts (Europe) Dying Light 2 (USA, Canada) – F1 22 (Europe) Among Us (USA, Canada) – GRAN TURISMO 7 (Europe) The Forest (USA, Canada) – Horizon Forbidden West (Europe)

PLAYSTATION VR