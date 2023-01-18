Like many companies, Sony wanted to take stock of last year by drawing up various rankings in relation to the PS Store.

Whether it’s God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, or even Fall Guys, PS Store offers a huge catalog of games.

PS Store: Revealed the best-selling games of the year

Sure enough, Sony released just a few hours ago a great summary of the games that marked the platform in 2022. Thus, in the United States and Canada, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is ahead of God of War: RagnarokNBA 2K23, Elden Ring and Madden NFL 23 for PS5 game sales.

In Europe, the ranking is dominated by FIFA 23, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and finally GTA 5. For example, Gran Turismo 7 ranks ninth in sales in North America and sixth in Europe. on his side, Horizon: Forbidden West is ranked 8th in both world regions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II also topped the PS4 download charts in the US and Canada, with GTA 5, Minecraft, Elden Ring and NBA 2K23 trailing behind. This time, Kratos’ latest adventures only rank ninth, while Aloy’s reach thirteenth, and Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t even make the Top 20.

On our continent, it is again FIFA 23 ranks first, followed by GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Minecraft, and FIFA 22. God of War: Ragnarok ranks fifteenth, Gran Turismo 7 nineteenth, and Horizon: Forbidden West twentieth.

As a reminder, to fully kick off 2023, PlayStation recently launched a trailer that gives a good overview of the next big titles coming to the PS Store for PS4 and PS5.

Thus, we find projects that are especially expected, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Spider-Man 2 or even Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6.