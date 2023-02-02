PS5 outperformed Nintendo Switch sales in Japan over the past week, with Forspoken coming in third out of the top 10

Like every week, here we bring you the updated sales rankings in Japan. Famitsu (via Gematsu) has shared which games and consoles have sold the most during the past week, from January 23 to 29, in Japan. Watch out for PS5…

There aren’t usually many surprises: Nintendo Switch leading with an iron fist, and Pokémon Scarlet and Purple selling like hot cakes. However, this time it is very different.

The last week of January 2023 was a heart attack in Japanese territory. To get started, PS5 outsold Nintendo Switchdespite the fact that the Nintendo hybrid has three different models for sale.

Secondly, a new release outsold heavyweights like Pokémon Scarlet/Purple, Splatoon 3 or the debutant (with a bronze medal) Forspoken, from Square Enix and Luminous Productions.

Are you curious to find out what happened in Japan? Well, we deepened and analyzed the top sales of games and consoles during the past week (January 23-29).

The surprise of PS5 and the rise of Story of Seasons

It’s been a different week in Japan. yes it’s true 9 of the 10 best-selling games correspond to Nintendo Switchbut there has been a curious rise of PlayStation along with its new big release.

To begin with, we are going to review the ranking of best-selling games. In first position is Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Lifewhich will arrive in the West in June with physical editions.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life makes its debut on the Japanese market with no less than 40,759 units sold on Nintendo Switch, which allows the Marvelous game to reach the top position of the ranking.

In second place are Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, which have dropped 37,265 copies over the past week. accumulate a total of 4.77 million games sold in Japan.

As a bronze medal we find Forspoken, the new PS5 exclusive (on consoles) from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Although it has slightly disappointed critically, the game has sold 29,055 units in its launch week.

From here there is not much new. Fire Emblem Engage, the first Switch exclusive in 2023, it is fourth in the top with 28,442 unitsabove Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As seventh we have another rookie in Japan, Disgaea 7which has placed 10,359 copies to surpass Switch heavyweights such as Minecraft, Nintendo Switch Sports or Momotaro Dentetsu.

Moving on to the ranking of consoles, the highlight is that PS5 is the best-selling platform of the week in Japan. The Sony console has sold a total of 62,908 units (53,256 of the model with reader and 9,652 of the digital model).

nintendoswitch is in second place with 51,108 units sold in total. Once again the OLED model is the most successful, with 28,787 consoles sold during that week.

As for Xbox, Microsoft consoles have sold 1265 units, with a slight superiority of Series S (830) over its big sister, Series X (435). As a curiosity, PS4 is close with 1061 consoles sold.

What do you think of this week’s Japanese sales rankings? Did you expect the surprise of PS5 to Nintendo Switch? That’s encouraging for Sony, which is also celebrating that its next-gen console has already sold a worldwide total of 32 million consoles to date.