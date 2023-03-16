PS5 | PS4 | playstation | What are the free PS Plus games for March 2023 | Mexico | Spain | MX | DEPOR-PLAY

We continue with the successes in PlayStation Plus, the online platform for consoles PS5 and ps4. Subscribers will be able to download three video games for free for the month of March that promise hours of fun on your console. You only have this month to download to your library, so don’t let time run out because afterwards it will be impossible to install.

Players can access online servers with subscription Playstation Plus Essential; In addition, Sony enables exclusive offers and a whole batch of free video games that remain in your library as long as you continue with the active PS Plus account.

In case you have a subscription Deluxe either Extra, they will also enable you a library of old games that you can play for a limited time. This system is quite similar to that of Xbox Game Pass.

Battlefield 2042

Experience the mythical all-out war for which the Battlefield franchise became known in Battlefield 2042, an impressive first-person shooter set in vast battlefields around the world and enjoy multiplayer game modes in which will be able to participate up to 128 players on PlayStation 5.

minecraft dungeon

Earn unique items and enchantments for your weapons as you try to save the villagers from the evil Archimaldean in Minecraft Dungeons, a classic dungeon crawler with levels filled with treasure and tons of action.

Code Vein

Explore a decimated city filled with inert skyscrapers, and fight to survive in Code Vein, an action role-playing game that will test your ability to preserve what little you have left of humanity, or risk becoming one of the ruthless Lost .

